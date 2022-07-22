Outdoors calendar (through Aug. 7): What to see and do around WNY

Today-Aug. 7 – New York Walleye Derby on Lake Erie continues. Registration is closed. newyorkwalleyederby.com.

Today-July 31 – Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout, Salmon and Walleye Derby continues. For more information, check out loc.org. Sign up before 7 a.m. to fish the same day.

July 23-24 – NYS Archery Shooter’s Association Championship Shoot at Allied Sportmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Shooting begins at 10 a.m. both days. Contact John Floriano at 725-5822 for more info.

July 25 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting and summer picnic from 5 to 9 p.m. at Wolcottsville Sportsmen’s Club, 6584 Ditch Road, Wolcottsville. Bring a dish to pass.

July 26 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

July 26 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Teams consist of five people. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

July 27 – Singles 12-week trap league continues from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton. Shooting also will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

July 27 – Doubles Trap League continues from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton. Shooting also will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

July 27 – Fly tying class at Orvis Buffalo with local expert Greg Piotrowski, from 4 to 6 p.m., 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Call 276-7200 to register.

July 27 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament from 6 to 9 p.m., behind the Buffalo Harbor walls. Cost is $40 per boat. Best three fish.

July 28 – Doubles Trap League, Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Six weeks, 300 targets. Thursday shooting from 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info, call Ernie at 335-4111.

July 28 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club monthly meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Niagara River Station, 355 E. River Road, Grand Island.

July 30-31 – Bart’s Cove Duel in Dunkirk walleye tournament from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. For more information, contact Mark Mohr at 998-9871.

July 31 – LOC Derby ends at 1 p.m. Awards ceremony to follow at 3 p.m. in Sodus Bay. loc.org

Aug. 3 – 15 Target 3D Archery Shoot at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, will be shooting from 4 p.m. to dark every Wednesday for nine weeks through Sept. 28. Kids 12 and under shoot free. For more info, contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.

Aug. 5-7 – Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club (Con Club) Walleye Tournament. Best three walleye each day. For more info, contact Zen Olow at 640-2776.

Aug. 6 – 11th annual Clays for Heroes Shoot at Rochester Brooks, 962 Honeoye Falls #6 Road, Rush. Sign up at scorechaser.com. For more information, contact Ashley Butcher at 698-5892.

