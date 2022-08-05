Outdoors calendar (through Aug. 27): What to see and do in Western New York

Thru Aug. 21 – Twin Counties Summer Classic for Niagara and Orleans Counties. Amateur boats for best five fish, $150. Pro boats for the best seven fish, $300. Contact the Boat Doctors in Olcott for more information at 778-8592.

Aug. 7 – New York Walleye Derby on Lake Erie final day. Awards ceremony is Aug. 28. newyorkwalleyederby.com.

Aug. 5-7 – Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club (Con Club) Walleye Tournament. Best three walleye each day. For more info contact Zen Olow at 640-2776.

Aug. 6-11 – Major League Fishing Pro Bass Regular Season Tournament on Cayuga Lake. A free fishing festival will take place at Frontenac Park, Union Springs, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7.

Aug. 6 – Fly Fishing 101 with Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence, from 9 to 11 a.m. Call 276-7200 or sign up online at https://stores.orvis.com/us/new-york/williamsville.

Aug. 7 – Double T Memorial 3-D Archery Shoot at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. There are 30 targets for $15 for adults. Registration from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shoot will be in memory of members of the club who have passed on (formerly the Bill Brown Memorial shoot). All styles of bows are welcome. Kids shoot free with a paid adult. For more info call 688-0438.

Aug. 7 – Niagara Musky Association membership and family picnic from noon to 4 p.m. at Stiglmeier Park, Cheektowaga. Bring a dessert to pass.

Aug. 9 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Aug. 9 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Tuesdays 6-9 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams consist of five people. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

Aug. 10 – Sun Life Marina Open League Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $40 per boat. Three fish per team. Behind the Buffalo harbor walls or at Isleview.

Aug. 10 – Singles 12-week trap league continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6 to 9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Aug. 10 – Doubles Trap League continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6 to 9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Aug. 10 – 15 Target 3D Archery Shoot at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, will be shooting every Wednesday for nine weeks from 4 p.m. until dark through Sept. 28. Kids 12 and under shoot free. For more info contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.

Aug. 11 – Doubles Trap League, Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Six weeks, 300 targets. Thursday shooting from 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info call Ernie at 335-4111.

Aug. 10 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the Buffalo Harbor walls from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Best three fish.

Aug. 10 – Deadline for Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge set for Aug. 20 out of Dunkirk. https://innovative-outdoors.com/event-details

Aug. 12-14 – Sportsmen’s Rendezvous at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds in Little Valley. Sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Trappers Association. For more info call Kevin Parker at 474-7251. Admission $5 for adults. Kids 16 and under free.

Aug. 13 – 26th Annual Daniel Spierdowis Memorial Fishing Derby at the Albion Sportmen’s Association on Keitel Road from 9 a.m. to noon. Organized by Scott DeSmit (585-815-5150) and Dan Conrad (585-590-1148), the derby is open to Orleans County residents 16 and younger. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Aug. 13 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot gathering at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. Preregister by calling Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

Aug. 14 – Fall Trap League begins at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This will be a 10-week, 300 target league. Shooting sign up times will be Sundays, 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 335-4111 for more info.

Aug 14 – NRA Kid and Family Shoot at Alabama Hunt Club, 1857 Lewiston Road, Basom. Registration at 8:30 a.m. Safety Briefing (all participants are highly encouraged to attend) at 9 a.m. Open to kids (age 8 and up) and adults. No experience necessary. Events include paint ball, air rifle, .22 caliber bolt action rifles, trap, black powder rifle, kid’s archery. Price: $5 per person, $20 per family. Ends at 3 p.m. Lunch included free with paid registration.

Aug. 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson Town Hall. For more information contact Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Aug. 16 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 17 – Sun Life Marina Open League Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $40 per boat. Three fish per team. Behind the Buffalo harbor walls or at Isleview Park, Tonawanda.

Aug. 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 19 – Reelin’ for a Cure Ladies Salmon Tournament from 6 a.m. to noon at Wilson and Olcott with final awards and lunch at Krull Park, Olcott, at 1 p.m. For more info call Stephanie Pierleoni at 481-6388. Money is raised for cancer research.

Aug. 19-Sept. 5 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $25,000 Grand Prize for largest salmon. Over $68,000 in cash prizes. For more info check out loc.org.

Aug. 19 – Big Fish Friday for the Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge. Deadline to register is Aug. 10. The registration form and links to pay online are on the registration page that can be found at https://innovative-outdoors.com/event-details.

Aug. 19 – 47th Annual Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for Niagara, Erie, and Orleans counties. Everything is run through a Fishing Chaos app on your smartphone. Check out fishodyssey.net for details or call Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Aug. 20 – Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge out of Dunkirk. Deadline to register is Aug. 10. The registration form and links to pay online are on the registration page that can be found at https://innovative-outdoors.com/event-details.

Aug. 27 – Second Amendment Appreciation Shoot at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Trap and skeet. Skeet starts at 9 a.m.; trap starts at 10:30 a.m. $75 entry fee. Call Fred Lima at 479-4833 for more info.

Aug. 27 – First Responders Day being sponsored by the Southtowns Walleye Association. Fishing out of all harbors on Lake Erie from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Picnic at the SWA Club, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, at 2 p.m. Call 649-8202 for more info.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.