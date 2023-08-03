Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Sunday – Niagara Musky Association summer picnic from noon to 4 p.m. at Stiglmeirer Park, Cheektowaga. Please RSVP.

Aug. 8 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

Aug. 8 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Aug. 8 – Allied Sportsmen Fall Trap League begins at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden for 12 weeks. 5-person teams.

Aug. 9 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best 3 bass.

Aug. 9 - Evans Rod and Gun Club 15 Target 3-D Archery Shoot every Wednesday at 864 Cain Road, Angola from 4 p.m. to dark. Call Jerry Gorski at 698-3008 for more info.

Aug. 11-12 – NYS Conservation Council Fall Convention at the Delta Lake Bible Conference Center, Route 26, Rome. For more info call 315-657-8131.

Aug. 12 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport starting at 1 p.m. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 to preregister. Cost is $25 for adults, $20 for junior ladies 12 to 17.

Aug. 13 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Rd., Boston will hold a 10 week Fall Trap League. Sign up times are Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

Aug. 15 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 17 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 17-20 – 30th Annual Traditional Archery Shoot at Hawkeye Bowmen, 13300 Clinton Street, Alden. Call Nadine at 427-9076 for more info.

Aug. 18 – Reelin’ for a Cure ladies trout and salmon tournament. The team cost is $250. Check out www.reelinforacure.com for details.

Aug. 18-19 – Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge includes Big Fish Friday. Call 640-2776 for more info.

Aug. 18-27 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for Niagara, Erie, or Orleans counties.

Aug. 18 – Sept. 4 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. Grand Prize is $25,000 for the largest salmon. Over $67,000 in cash and prizes. www.loc.org

Aug. 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Youngstown. Call Frank Campbell at 523-0013 for more info.

Aug. 26 – First Responders Fishing Day sponsored by Southtowns Walleye from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Steve Haak for more info at 225-0229.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.