Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

July 30 – Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout, Salmon, and Walleye Derby ends at 1 p.m. with awards to follow at Riley’s Bar and Grill, North Rose. loc.org

Aug. 1 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

Aug. 1 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Aug. 1 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester.

Aug. 1 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda.

Aug. 2 – Canoeing the Beaver Pond with Buffalo Audubon, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Beaver Meadow in North Java from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Register at 585-457-3228.

Aug. 2 – Double Dip Wednesday Sun Life Marina Bass Opens from 6 to 9 a.m. and from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat for each. Best three bass.

Aug. 2 - Evans Rod and Gun Club 15 Target 3-D Archery Shoot from 4 p.m. to dark every Wednesday at 864 Cain Road, Angola. Call Jerry Gorski at 698-3008 for more info.

Aug. 3 – Six Week Doubles Trap League (300 Target Doubles) at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sign-up from 6 to 8 p.m. This is the final week. Targets may be ATA registered.

Aug. 4 – Reel Impact Fishing Tournament with PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative and Catching Dreams Charters on the lower Niagara River. Call Ned Librock at 870-5326 for more info.

Aug. 4 – A Night of Reels and Revelry with Western New York Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with Summer Bash at The Atrium, 1 Robert Rich Way. Call 204-2535 for tickets or more info.

Aug. 4-6 – Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club Walleye Derby. Three fish per day, New York waters only. Call 640-2776 for more info.

Aug. 6 – Niagara Musky Association summer picnic from noon to 4 p.m. at Stiglmeirer Park, Cheektowaga. Please RSVP.

Aug. 9 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best three bass.

Aug. 12 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 to preregister. Cost is $25 for adults, $20 for junior ladies 12 to 17.

Aug. 13 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, will hold a 10-week fall trap league. Sign-up times are from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

Aug. 18 – Reelin’ for a Cure ladies trout and salmon tournament. Team cost is $250. Check out reelinforacure.com for details.

Aug. 18-19 – Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge includes Big Fish Friday. Call 640-2776 for more info.

Aug. 18-27 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for Niagara, Erie or Orleans counties.

Aug. 18-Sept. 4 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $25,000 for largest salmon. Over $67,000 in cash and prizes. loc.org

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.