Outdoors calendar (through Aug. 17): Walleye tourney, trap and archery shoots and more

Aug. 7 – Raptor Connections Meet and Greet at Montezuma Audubon, Savannah from 1 to 3 p.m. Daena Ford, President of Braddock Bay Raptor Research, will be with four species of raptors that can be seen in New York. Cost is $10 for youth, $20 for adults and $40 for a family. Space is limited and online reservations are required. To register, go to https://act.audubon.org/a/raptor-connections-meet-and-greet-8721. For more information call (315) 365-3588 or write montezuma@audubon.org.

Aug. 8 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

