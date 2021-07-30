Outdoors calendar (through Aug. 17): Walleye tourney, trap and archery shoots and more

July 31-Aug. 1 – Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational out of Dunkirk. $500 entry fee per boat. 50 boat limit. 100% payback. Best three walleyes each day. For more info contact Mark Mohr at 998-9871 or Joel Ruggiero at 868-3418.
Aug. 1 – Deadline for essay contest sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs. For kids 13-16 years old. Up to 200 words on why you want to go on a charter fishing trip in Lake Ontario. Send your essay to Chris Schotz at longbarrel50@hotmail.com.
Aug. 1 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 3 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 3 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front St., Rochester, starting at 7 p.m. lakeontariocharterboatassociation.com.
Aug. 3 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting. Contact President Scott McKee for details at 225-3816.
Aug. 3-4 – Summer Teacher Institute: STEM in the Schoolyard from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. For educators Kindergarten to Grade 12. $25 fee. Register online at https://reinsteinwoods.org/explore/programs-services/educator-workshops/. At Reinstein Woods Nature Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. For more info call 683-5959.
Aug. 4 –3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) will begin every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact information Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Aug. 4 – Sun Life Marina Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. out of Safe Harbor. Cost is $40 per boat. Best three fish.
Aug. 5 – Erie County public hearing on potential law to low the big game hunting age to 12 with supervision of a licensed adult at 6 p.m., Old County Hall, 92 Franklin St., Buffalo, on the fourth floor.
Aug. 6 – Bats of NY presentation at Montezuma Audubon, Savannah from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for youth, $10 for adults and $30 for a family. Space is limited and online reservations are required. To register, go to https://act.audubon.org/a/bats-new-york-8621. For more information call (315) 365-3588 or write montezuma@audubon.org.
Aug. 7 – Raptor Connections Meet and Greet at Montezuma Audubon, Savannah from 1 to 3 p.m. Daena Ford, President of Braddock Bay Raptor Research, will be with four species of raptors that can be seen in New York. Cost is $10 for youth, $20 for adults and $40 for a family. Space is limited and online reservations are required. To register, go to https://act.audubon.org/a/raptor-connections-meet-and-greet-8721. For more information call (315) 365-3588 or write montezuma@audubon.org.
Aug. 8 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 10 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 11 –3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact information Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Aug. 14 – Ladies Shoot ‘N Hoot Program at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. Deadline to register is Aug. 11. Focus will be on skeet and trap shooting. All ammunition provided. Cost is $20 for adult women, $15 for ages 12 to 17. For more info call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.
Aug. 15 – Boston Valley Conservation Society Fall Trap League starts (9 a.m. to noon on Sundays; Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.). This 10-week league is for teams, individuals and practice shooters. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info call 335-4111.
Aug. 15 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Location to be determined. Call chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774 for more information.
Aug. 17 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Canceled: Aug. 7-22 – Orleans County Rotary Fishing Derby on Lake Ontario. rotaryfishingderby.com.