Outdoors calendar (through Aug.14): What to see and do around Western New York

July 30-31 – Bart’s Cove Duel in Dunkirk walleye tournament 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. For more information, contact Mark Mohr at 716-998-9871.

Through Aug. 21 – Twin Counties Summer Classic for Niagara and Orleans Counties. Amateur boats for best 5 fish, $150. Pro boats for the best 7 fish, $300. Contact the Boat Doctors in Olcott for more information at 716-778-8592.

Today-Aug. 7 – New York Walleye Derby on Lake Erie continues. Registration is closed. www.newyorkwalleyederby.com.

July 31 – LOC Derby ends at 1 p.m. with Awards Ceremony to follow at 3 p.m. at Riley’s Bar and Grill in Sodus Bay. www.loc.org

Aug. 2 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

Aug. 2 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Tuesdays 6-9 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams consist of 5 people. Contact Fred Lima at 716-479-4833.

Aug. 2 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).

Aug. 2 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, set for the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad Street, Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 3 – Singles 12-week trap league continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 716-481-6615.

Aug. 3 – Doubles Trap League continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 716-481-6615.

Aug. 3 – Fly tying class at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with local expert Greg Piotrowski. Call 716-276-7200 to register.

Aug. 3 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament behind the Buffalo Harbor walls from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $40 per boat. Best 3 fish.

Aug. 3 – 15 Target 3D Archery Shoot at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, will be shooting every Wednesday for 9 weeks from 4 p.m. until dark through September 28. Kids 12 and under shoot free. For more info, contact Jerry Gorski at 716-698-3008.

Aug. 4 – Doubles Trap League, Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Six weeks, 300 targets. Thursday shooting from 6-8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info, call Ernie at 716-335-4111.

Aug. 5 – Reel Impact Fishing Tournament benefiting the kid cancer community of WNY through Chasing Dreams and PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative in the Lower Niagara River starting at 7:30 a.m.

Aug. 5-7 – Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club (Con Club) Walleye Tournament. Best 3 walleye each day. For more info, contact Zen Olow at 716-640-2776.

Aug. 6 – 11th Annual Clays for Heroes Shoot at Rochester Brooks, 962 Honeoye Falls #6 Road, Rush. Sign up at scorechaser.com. For more information, contact Ashley Butcher at 716-698-5892.

Aug. 6-11 – Major League Fishing Pro Bass Regular Season Tournament on Cayuga Lake.

Aug. 6 – Fly Fishing 101 with Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call 716-276-7200 or sign up online at https://stores.orvis.com/us/new-york/williamsville.

Aug. 7 – Double T Memorial 3-D Archery Shoot at Double T Archery Club, 1120 N. French Road, Amherst. There are 30 targets for $15 for adults. Registration from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shoot will be in memory of members of the club who have passed on (formerly the Bill Brown Memorial shoot). All styles of bows are welcome. Kids shoot free with a paid adult. For more info call 716-688-0438.

Aug. 7 – Niagara Musky Association membership and family picnic at Stiglmeier Park, Cheektowaga from noon to 4 p.m. Bring a dish to pass.

Aug. 10 – Deadline for Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge set for Aug. 20 out of Dunkirk. https://innovative-outdoors.com/event-details

Aug. 13 – 26th Annual Daniel Spierdowis Memorial Fishing Derby at the Albion Sportmen’s Association on Keitel Road from 9 a.m. to noon. Organized by Scott DeSmit (585-815-5150) and Dan Conrad (585-590-1148), the derby is open to Orleans County residents 16 and younger. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Aug. 14 – Fall Trap League begins at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This will be a 10 week, 300 target league. Shooting sign up times will be Sundays, 9 a.m.-noon and Thursdays, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 716-335-4111 for more info.

Aug 14 – NRA Kid and Family Shoot at Alabama Hunt Club, 1857 Lewiston Road, Basom. Registration at 8:30 a.m. Safety Briefing (all participants are highly encouraged to attend) at 9 a.m. Open to kids (age 8 and up) and adults. No experience necessary. Events include paint ball, air rifle, .22 caliber bolt action rifles, trap, black powder rifle, kid’s archery. Price: $5.00 per person, $20.00 per family. Ends at 3 p.m. Lunch included free with paid registration.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.