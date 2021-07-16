Outdoors calendar (through Aug. 1): Plenty of fishing tournaments on the docket

July 22 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s monthly meeting (date change) at the club house located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. southtownswalleye.com

July 24 – Sandy Creek Shootout out of Sandy Creek. For more details, check out sandycreekshootout.com.

July 25 – Western New York Environmental Federation quarterly meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, S4100 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m. Contact Dan Tone at 655-0975 for more info.

July 25 – Awards ceremony for the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby at Capt. Jack’s, Sodus Point in Wayne County. Winners should arrive by 3 p.m.

July 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs annual summer picnic at 5:30 p.m. at Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston. Bring a dish to pass. Meat and refreshments will be supplied.

July 26 – Sun Life Marina 8-hour bass tournament out of Safe Harbor from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $70 per boat, best five fish.