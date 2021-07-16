Outdoors calendar (through Aug. 1): Plenty of fishing tournaments on the docket

July 17-18 – Sodus Pro-Am Tournament. sodusproam.com for details.
July 18-25 – Lake Ontario Counties Summer Trout/Salmon/Walleye Derby continues. loc.org.
July 18 – 25th Annual Niagara County Gobblers NWTF Heritage Banquet at the 3-F Conservation Society. Doors open at 3 p.m. Call Pam or Herb Lederhouse at 791-3151 for tickets.
July 18 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 19 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott, starting at 6 p.m.
July 20 – Pheasants Forever Chapter 843 will be holding an in-person meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Harder O’Donnell American Legion Hall, corner of West Avenue and Market Street, Attica. They will be discussing the group’s youth event in September.
July 21 – Sun Life Marina Bass Tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. out of Safe Harbor. Cost is $40 per boat.
July 22 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Niagara River Station, 355 E. River Road, Grand Island.
July 22 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s monthly meeting (date change) at the club house located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. southtownswalleye.com
July 24 – Sandy Creek Shootout out of Sandy Creek. For more details, check out sandycreekshootout.com.
July 25 – Western New York Environmental Federation quarterly meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, S4100 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m. Contact Dan Tone at 655-0975 for more info.
July 25 – Awards ceremony for the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby at Capt. Jack’s, Sodus Point in Wayne County. Winners should arrive by 3 p.m.
July 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs annual summer picnic at 5:30 p.m. at Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston. Bring a dish to pass. Meat and refreshments will be supplied.
July 26 – Sun Life Marina 8-hour bass tournament out of Safe Harbor from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $70 per boat, best five fish.
July 28 – Sun Life Marina Bass Tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. out of Safe Harbor. Cost is $40 per boat.
July 31-Aug. 1 – Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational out of Dunkirk. $500 entry fee per boat. 50-boat limit. 100% payback. Best three walleyes each day. For more info, contact Mark Mohr at 998-9871 or Joel Ruggiero at 868-3418.
Aug. 1 – Deadline for essay contest sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs. For kids 13-16 years old. Up to 200 words on why you want to go on a charter fishing trip in Lake Ontario. Send your essay to Chris Schotz at longbarrel50@hotmail.com.
Canceled:
July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.