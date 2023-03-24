Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

March 26 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

March 26 – Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of NWTF 27th Annual Hunting Heritage Banquet at Youngstown Vol. Fire Co., 625 Third St., Youngstown. Doors open at 3 p.m. Call Pam or Herb Lederhouse at 791-3151.

March 26 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shoot at West Falls Conservation, 55 Bridge St., West Falls. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, visit collinsconservation.com or call Mike Cummings at 655-5030.

March 26 – Niagara Region Winter 3-D Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign-in 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Alex at 912-7626.

March 26 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week winter trap league begins at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sundays 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Call 335-4111 for more info.

March 28 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

March 28 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Scott Cornett talking about “Fly Fishing for Wild Trout in North Central Pennsylvania.”

March 30 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Final Shoot at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

April 1 – Inland Trout Regular Season Opener including Finger Lakes tributaries.

April 1 – Cazenovia Park Owl Prowl from 8 to 9:30 p.m. with Buffalo Audubon and Buffalo Olmsted Parks. Age 8 and up. Buffalo Audubon members $12, general admission $15. Age 8 and up. Preregister at buffaloaudubon.org.

April 1 – First Saturday Stream Explorers will continue at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View, from 9 to 11 a.m. each first Saturday. They hope to fish 18 Mile Creek for this session. Hosted by Cub Scout Pack 591 and WNY Trout Unlimited. This is family-friendly, free and open to the public. For more info email outreach@wnytroutunlimited.org.

April 1 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association Pen-Rearing Work Party at the Town of Newfane Marina starting at 9:30 a.m. Bring wire cutters.

April 2 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

April 2 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shootoff at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, visit collinsconservation.com or call Chris Hogan at 628-4023.

April 2 – Niagara Region Winter 3-D Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign-in 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Alex at 912-7626.

April 4 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, starting at 7 p.m.

April 4 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

