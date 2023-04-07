Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

April 11 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

April 11 – Second Amendment forEver (SAfE) monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane, starting at 7 p.m.

April 11 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Topics will be trap modification and preparation.

April 14-16 – 10th Annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament. No boats. Age 13 and older is $10. Age 12 and under free. Weigh in at the Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Call Eric at 628-6078 for more info.

April 15 – Hawkeye Bowmen Wild Animal Archery Shoot from 7 a.m. to noon at 13300 Clinton St., Alden. Open to the public. Cost is $12. Kids 12 and under free.

April 16 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week winter trap league begins at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sundays 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Call 335-4111 for more info.

April 16 – Niagara Region Winter 3-D Archery League concludes at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign-in 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Alex at 912-7626.

April 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott, starting at 6 p.m.

April 18 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting held at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St. starting at 7 p.m.

April 18 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League begins at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

April 18 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

April 20 - Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at American Legion Post 735, Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Fly tying at 6 p.m. Presentation by Bill Mansfield on Euro Nymphing Strategies at 7 p.m. New members welcome.

April 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Last chance to sign up for the perch contest April 22.

April 22 – Southtowns Walleye yellow perch contest on Lake Erie from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up online at southtownswalleye.com until April 10. Also sign up at the club meeting. Call Tom Chiavetta at 208-4245 for more info.

April 23 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week winter trap league begins at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sundays 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Call 335-4111 for more info.

April 25 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

April 23 - Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

April 27 - Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.