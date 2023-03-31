Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

April 2 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week winter trap league begins at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sundays 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Call 335-4111 for more info.

April 2 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

April 2 – Military Collectible Show, 2000 LeMoyne Ave., VFW Post 3146, Mattydale, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. No guns for sale or display. Call 542-9929 for more info. nfgshows.com

April 2 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shootoff at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, collinsconservation.com. Chris Hogan – 628-4023.

April 2 – Niagara Region Winter 3-D Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign-in 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Alex at 912-7626.

April 4 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

April 4 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker is Dennis Daniels.

April 4 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

April 11 – Second Amendment forEver (SAfE) monthly meeting, Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane, starting at 7 p.m.

April 11 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting, Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Topics will be trap modification and preparation.

April 14-16 – 10th Annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament. No boats. Age 13 and older is $10. Age 12 and under free. Weigh in at the Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Call Eric at 628-6078 for more info.

April 16 – Niagara Region Winter 3-D Archery League concludes at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign-in 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Alex at 912-7626.

April 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott, starting at 6 p.m.

April 18 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting held at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

April 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Last chance to sign up for the perch contest April 22.

