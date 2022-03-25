Outdoors calendar (through April 10): Trap leagues, trout season begins, fishing and tackle show

March 27 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden, for spring Trap/Skeet league. 12 rounds of trap or skeet (300 birds in any combination), 5-7 persons on a team. Open for shooting on Tuesdays from 6-10 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info contact Ben Baker at 983-0026 or James Winship at 937-790-0654.

March 27 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Double T Archery, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk-on shooters welcome.

March 27 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League final shootoff at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.