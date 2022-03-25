Outdoors calendar (through April 10): Trap leagues, trout season begins, fishing and tackle show

March 27 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden, for spring Trap/Skeet league. 12 rounds of trap or skeet (300 birds in any combination), 5-7 persons on a team. Open for shooting on Tuesdays from 6-10 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info contact Ben Baker at 983-0026 or James Winship at 937-790-0654.
March 27 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Double T Archery, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk-on shooters welcome.
March 27 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League final shootoff at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans, and Glen Coe. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.
March 27 – Winter trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds, every other Sunday. There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including nonmembers, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more info contact Jim at 683-2224.
March 27 – Fishing Tackle and Outdoor Show at Clute Park Community Center, 155 South Clute Park Drive, Watkins Glen, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry $3. Kids 10 and under free. Call 607-426-5919 for more info.
March 27 – Deer Search of WNY educational "Blood Tracking Seminar" at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls, from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, open to the public. If you have an NYS Leashed Tracking Dog license or are interested in information, please attend. Contact 648-4355 if you are attending.
March 27 – Spring trap league begins at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, for 10 weeks. Sunday shooting 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.
March 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Beattie Avenue and Dysinger Road, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.
March 29 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting online. Guest speaker will be author and fly fisherman Walter Franklin on fishing the streams of the Southern Tier. The public is invited. Request a Zoom link by emailing meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.
April 1 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for April 15, 2022.
April 1 – Alden Rod and Gun Spring Trap League thru June 10. Club is located at 12 County Line Road, Alden. 300 bird scratch league. Shooting 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. Shooting will also be open on Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. starting May 4. For more info call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
April 1 – Regular Inland Trout Season Opens.
April 2 – Sturgeon Point Sportsmen’s Club Chicken BBQ and gun raffle at Lake Erie Beach Fire Hall, 9483 Lakeshore Road, Angola, from 4 to 9 p.m. Ticket $25. For more info call Scott Addison at 445-8126.
April 2 – Olcott Pen Rearing Project maintenance at the Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott, starting at 9:30 a.m. Organized by the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association. lotsa1.org
April 3 – Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of NWTF annual banquet at Youngstown Vol. Fire Co., 625 Third St., Youngstown. Doors open at 3 p.m. Dinner at 4:30 p.m. Ticket is $50. For more info call Pam Lederhouse at 791-3151.
April 3 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Sign in time from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk on shooters welcome.
April 5 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month). Guest speakers will be Steve Hurst, DEC Bureau of Fisheries Chief and Chris Legard, Lake Ontario Unit Leader.
April 5 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, set for the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.
April 9 - 14th Annual Pheasants Forever Chapter 843 banquet starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Alexander Volunteer Firemen’s Rec Hall, Alexander. To sign up for tickets, click through at https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/14th-Annual-Banquet-And-Art-Auction-60373
April 8-10 – 10th Annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament starting Friday at 5 p.m. and ending Sunday at 1 p.m. Weigh-in Sunday only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson. Entry is $10 for age 13 and older. Youth 12 and under are free. Call Eric at 628-6078 for more info. Register at CMC Auto Repair in Wilson.
