Outdoors calendar: Three fishing tournaments on tap

July 25 – Western New York Environmental Federation quarterly meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, 4100 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m. Contact Dan Tone at 655-0975 for more info.
July 25 – Awards ceremony for the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby at Capt. Jack’s, Sodus Point in Wayne County. Winners should arrive by 3 p.m.
July 25 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs annual summer picnic at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. Meat and refreshments will be supplied.
July 26 – Sun Life Marina 8-hour bass tournament out of Safe Harbor from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $70 per boat, best five fish.
July 27 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 28 – Sun Life Marina Bass Tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. out of Safe Harbor. Cost is $40 per boat.
July 31-Aug. 1 – Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational out of Dunkirk. $500 entry fee per boat. 50 boat limit. 100% payback. Best three walleyes each day. For more info, contact Mark Mohr at 998-9871 or Joel Ruggiero at 868-3418.
July 31 – Talk on screech owls with Zelda at the Beaver Meadow Nature Center, 1610 Welch Road, North Java, starting at 1 p.m. This is a drop-in event. Donations accepted. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.
Aug. 1 – Deadline for essay contest sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs. For kids 13-16 years old. Up to 200 words on why you want to go on a charter fishing trip on Lake Ontario. Send your essay to Chris Schotz at longbarrel50@hotmail.com.
Aug. 1 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 3 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 3 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester, starting at 7 p.m. www.lakeontariocharterboatassociation.com.
Aug. 3 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting. Contact President Scott McKee for details at 225-3816.
Aug. 4 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 targets) will begin every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Call Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Aug. 4 – Sun Life Marina Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. out of Safe Harbor. Cost is $40 per boat. Best three fish.
Aug. 6 – Bats of NY presentation at Montezuma Audubon, Savannah from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for youth, $10 for adults and $30 for a family. Space is limited and online reservations are required. To register, go to https://act.audubon.org/a/bats-new-york-8621. For more information, call 315-365-3588 or write montezuma@audubon.org.
Aug. 7 – Raptor Connections Meet and Greet at Montezuma Audubon, Savannah from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Daena Ford, President of Braddock Bay Raptor Research, will be with four species of raptors that can be seen in New York. Cost is $10 for youth, $20 for adults and $40 for a family. Space is limited and online reservations are required. To register, go to https://act.audubon.org/a/raptor-connections-meet-and-greet-8721. For more information, call 315-365-3588 or write montezuma@audubon.org.