Outdoors calendar: Three fishing tournaments on tap

Aug. 3 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting. Contact President Scott McKee for details at 225-3816.

Aug. 4 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 targets) will begin every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Call Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.

Aug. 4 – Sun Life Marina Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. out of Safe Harbor. Cost is $40 per boat. Best three fish.

Aug. 6 – Bats of NY presentation at Montezuma Audubon, Savannah from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for youth, $10 for adults and $30 for a family. Space is limited and online reservations are required. To register, go to https://act.audubon.org/a/bats-new-york-8621. For more information, call 315-365-3588 or write montezuma@audubon.org.