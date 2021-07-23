 Skip to main content
Outdoors calendar: Three fishing tournaments on tap
Talon O'Neill Ryan O'Neill walleye fishing Orchard Park

Talon O'Neill of Orchard Park enjoyed some great walleye fishing with his dad, Capt. Ryan O'Neill, this week.

 Photo courtesy of Capt. Ryan O'Neill

July 25 – Western New York Environmental Federation quarterly meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, 4100 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m. Contact Dan Tone at 655-0975 for more info.

July 25 – Awards ceremony for the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby at Capt. Jack’s, Sodus Point in Wayne County. Winners should arrive by 3 p.m.

July 25 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

July 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs annual summer picnic at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. Meat and refreshments will be supplied.

July 26 – Sun Life Marina 8-hour bass tournament out of Safe Harbor from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $70 per boat, best five fish.

July 27 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

July 28 – Sun Life Marina Bass Tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. out of Safe Harbor. Cost is $40 per boat.

July 31-Aug. 1 – Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational out of Dunkirk. $500 entry fee per boat. 50 boat limit. 100% payback. Best three walleyes each day. For more info, contact Mark Mohr at 998-9871 or Joel Ruggiero at 868-3418.

July 31 – Talk on screech owls with Zelda at the Beaver Meadow Nature Center, 1610 Welch Road, North Java, starting at 1 p.m. This is a drop-in event. Donations accepted. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.

Aug. 1 – Deadline for essay contest sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs. For kids 13-16 years old. Up to 200 words on why you want to go on a charter fishing trip on Lake Ontario. Send your essay to Chris Schotz at longbarrel50@hotmail.com.

Aug. 1 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Aug. 3 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Aug. 3 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester, starting at 7 p.m. www.lakeontariocharterboatassociation.com.

Aug. 3 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting. Contact President Scott McKee for details at 225-3816.

Aug. 4 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 targets) will begin every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Call Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.

Aug. 4 – Sun Life Marina Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. out of Safe Harbor. Cost is $40 per boat. Best three fish.

Aug. 6 – Bats of NY presentation at Montezuma Audubon, Savannah from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for youth, $10 for adults and $30 for a family. Space is limited and online reservations are required. To register, go to https://act.audubon.org/a/bats-new-york-8621. For more information, call 315-365-3588 or write montezuma@audubon.org.

Aug. 7 – Raptor Connections Meet and Greet at Montezuma Audubon, Savannah from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Daena Ford, President of Braddock Bay Raptor Research, will be with four species of raptors that can be seen in New York. Cost is $10 for youth, $20 for adults and $40 for a family. Space is limited and online reservations are required. To register, go to https://act.audubon.org/a/raptor-connections-meet-and-greet-8721. For more information, call 315-365-3588 or write montezuma@audubon.org.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

