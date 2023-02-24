Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Through March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. 10295 Main St. in Clarence to register. Entry fee is $20. Eight species categories. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 407-3021. captbobsoutdoors.com.

Through March 21 – Winter Birding Challenge sponsored by Buffalo Audubon and Outside Chronicles. Cost is $20 to participate for an individual, $15 for Buffalo Audubon members. Complete at least 20 of 30 winter birding challenge tasks. outsidechronicles.com/winbirdlogin/

Feb. 26 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 716-772-7390 for more info.

Feb. 26 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shoot at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, www.collinsconservation.com. Call Mike at 716-655-5030.

Feb. 26 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Double T Archery, 1120 North Forest Road, Amherst. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Doug at 716-563-7532.

Feb. 28-March 1 – 3-F Club Indoor Archery Scratch League continues at 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, every Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for non-members (members can shoot anytime). Contact Ryan Lucas at 716-628-8194 or Dave Cosgrove at 716-946-6625.

Feb. 28 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Orvis Fly Fishing expert Adam Slavinski taking about Atlantic salmon.

March 2 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 716-655-6028 or John Floriano at 716-725-5822.

March 3 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

March 4 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn the basics of tying a working fly. Every Saturday through March 4. Sign up online at https://stores.orvis.com/us/new-york/williamsville. For more info, call 716-276-7200.

March 4 – First Saturday Stream Explorers will be starting at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Saturday. This will be hosted by Cub Scout Pack 591 and WNY Trout Unlimited. This is family-friendly, free and open to the public. For more info, email outreach@wnytroutunlimited.org.

March 4 – Southtowns Walleye Outfitters Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Free admission and parking. Call 716-796-5372 for more info.

March 4 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs Awards Banquet at Kloc’s Grove, 1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca. Doors open at 5 p.m. Pre-sale only.

March 4 – Wyoming County (Chapter 843) Pheasants Forever 15th Annual Banquet at the Alexander Fireman’s Recreation Hall, 10708 Route 98 South, Alexander. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m. For more info, contact kbond@pheasantsforever.org.

March 4 – Superb Owl VI at Beaver Meadow Audubon Center, 1610 Welch Road, N. Java, from 1-4 p.m. Cost is $20. There will be an Owl Prowl from 7-9 p.m. for $15. Register at www.buffaloaudubon.org.

March 4-5 – Gun Show at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga opening 9 a.m. each day. Admission $5. www.nfgshows.com.

March 5 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 716-772-7390 for more info.

March 5 – WNY Winter 3-D League Shoot at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood. Cost is $10 per week. For more info, www.collinsconservation.com. Call Pat at 716-438-8601.

March 5 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822.

March 6 – Citizens Against Wind Turbines Open Meeting at the Southtowns Walleye Association clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 6:45 p.m.

March 7 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, starting at 7 p.m.

March 7 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

March 7 – International Fly-Fishing Festival at Joylan Theatre, 11 W. Main St., Springville. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $15. Proceeds to raise money for the Springville Trout Pond. For tickets: www.FlyFilmFest.com

March 10-12 – WNY Sport and Travel Expo, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. www.eriepromotions.com.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.