Outdoors calendar: Spring LOC Derby ends Sunday

May 13-31 – Spring turkey season continues for upstate New York. www.dec.ny.gov.

May 14-15 – Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament. Best six salmon each day. Contact Kevin Jerge at 716-863-1001.

May 15 – Spring trap league continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, for 10 weeks. Sunday shooting 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 716-335-4111 for more info.

May 15 – Spring trap league continues at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Also on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You have 10 weeks to shoot 250 birds. New shooters, public and non-members are welcome. Instruction available. Call Jim Bodicker at 716-416-4487.

May 15 – North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot gathering at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. Preregister with Colleen Gaskill at 716-628-9023 by May 13.

May 15 – Final day, Spring LOC Derby, ending at 1 p.m. Awards ceremony to follow at Riley’s Bar and Grill, 9660 Ridge Road, North Rose. Grand prize, first- and second-place winners in each category must arrive by 3 p.m.

May 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting to be held at Maxwell Station, Olcott, starting at 6 p.m. For more info, contact chairman Mike Johannes at 716-523-1727.

May 17 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

May 17 – Spring trap and skeet league continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Tuesdays 6-9 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Teams consist of 5 people. It’s not too late to join. Contact Fred Lima at 716-479-4833.

May 17 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting to be held at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

May 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Last chance to sign up for the perch tournament on May 21.

May 20 – Alden Rod and Gun Spring Trap League continues through June 10. Club is located at 12 County Line Road, Alden. 300 bird scratch league. Shooting 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on Fridays. Shooting also will be open on Wednesdays from noon-2 p.m. starting May 4. For more info, call Tom Ess at 716-431-9292.

May 20 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com. This is the final session.

May 20 – Erie Canal opens for operation/transportation. www.eriecanalway.org.

May 21 – Southtowns Walleye Perch Tournament on Lake Erie from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. You must sign up at the SWA meeting on May 19. You must be a member. Weight of best 5 fish determine the winner. For more info, call Jerry Lesinski at 716-649-8202.

May 21-22 – Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, will host a 20-target qualifier shoot for the NYS Championship Shoot July 23-24. Contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

May 21 – Western New York Bass Fishing League tournament in Wilson and Olcott. To find out details, visit www.nykbf.com.

May 21 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, starting at 9 a.m. Pre-register at www.orvis.com/buffalo or call 716-276-7200.

May 21-27 – National Safe Boating Week.

May 23 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Dysinger and Beattie Roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

May 26 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at the Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee, starting at 6:30 p.m. for the board and 7 p.m. for the general meeting.

May 28 – 5th annual Catt. Creek Catfish Tournament noon to midnight. Two person teams, $100 entry fee. Best six catfish total weight. Livewell mandatory. One-day Seneca Nation Fishing License included. Boats, kayaks and bank fishermen allowed. Pre-registration starts May 15 at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, 11158 Route 20, Irving.

May 28-30 – 58th annual Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake. www.laketroutderby.org.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.