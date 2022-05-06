Outdoors calendar: Spring LOC Derby begins today

May 6-31 – Spring turkey season continues for upstate New York. www.dec.ny.gov.

May 6-15 – Spring Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby continues. $15,000 grand prize for the largest salmon. Register online or at weigh stations and other outlets. www.loc.org.

May 7-13 – Wilson Salmon and Trout Slam/$1K a day fishing events. Contact Kevin Jerge at 863-1001.

May 8 – Spring trap league continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, for 10 weeks. Sunday shooting 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

May 8 – Spring Trap League continues at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Also Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You have 10 weeks to shoot 250 birds. New shooters, public and non-members are welcome. Instruction available. Call Jim Bodicker at 416-4487.

May 10 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

May 10 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Bring your favorite trap. Discussion on nuisance trapping. For more info, call Patti at 337-2556.

May 10 – Second Amendment forever monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main Street, Newfane, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rep. Chris Collins.

May 10 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Tuesdays 6-9 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams consist of five people. It’s not too late to join. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

May 13 – Alden Rod and Gun Spring Trap League continues thru June 10. Club is located at 12 County Line Road, Alden. 300 bird scratch league. Shooting 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays. Shooting also is open on Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. For more info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.

May 14-15 – Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament. Best six salmon each day. Contact Kevin Jerge at 863-1001.

May 14 – Niagara Frontier Friends of the NRA Banquet at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, Depew, starting at 4 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person. www.friendsofnra.org. Call Bob at 870-6871 for more info.

May 14 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville starting at 9 a.m. Pre-register at www.orvis.com/buffalo or call 276-7200.

May 14 – Tree Identification Class at Draves Arboretum in Darien. To register, call 585-547-3341 or visit dravesarboretum.org.

May 15 – North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot gathering at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. Preregister with Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 by May 13.

May 15 – Final day, Spring LOC Derby ending at 1 p.m. Awards ceremony to follow at Riley’s Bar and Grill, 9660 Ridge Road, North Rose. Grand prize, first- and second-place winners in each category must arrive by 3 p.m.

May 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting to be held at Maxwell Station, Olcott, starting at 6 p.m. For more info, contact chairman Mike Johannes at 523-1727.

May 17 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting to be held at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

May 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Last chance to sign up for the perch tournament on May 21.

May 20 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com. This is the final session.

May 21 – Southtowns Walleye Perch Tournament on Lake Erie from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must sign up at the SWA meeting on May 19. You must be a member. Weight of best five fish determine the winner. For more info, call Jerry Lesinski at 649-8202.

May 21-22 – Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden, will host a 20-target qualifier shoot for the NYS Championship Shoot July 23-24. Contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin at 430-1059.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

