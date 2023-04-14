Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Through April 16 – Final day, 10th annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament. Weigh-in from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Wilson Conservation Club, Route 425, Wilson. Call Eric at 628-6078 for more info.

April 16 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week winter trap league at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. From 9 a.m. to noon Sundays; from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Call 335-4111 for more info.

April 16 – Niagara Region Winter 3-D Archery League concludes at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign-in from 8 a.m. to noon. Five clubs. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Alex at 912-7626.

April 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting, 6 p.m. at Maxwell Station, Olcott.

April 18 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.

April 18 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League begins at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

April 18 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues, Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

April 20 - Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at American Legion Post 735, Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Fly tying at 6 p.m. Presentation by Bill Mansfield on Euro nymphing strategies at 7. New members welcome.

April 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s monthly meeting, 7 p.m., at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Last chance to sign up for the perch contest April 22.

April 21 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

April 20 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting, 7 p.m., North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Guest speaker will be Capt. Joe Oakes of Salmonboy Charters on spring salmon fishing in Lake Ontario. Open to the public. lotsa1.org.

April 22 – Southtowns Walleye yellow perch contest on Lake Erie from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up online at southtownswalleye.com until April 10. Also sign up at the club meeting. Call Tom Chiavetta at 208-4245 for more info.

April 22 – Earth Day Fair at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, along with DEC, from 10 am. to 1 p.m., 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Free. Call 683-5959. reinsteinwoods.org.

April 22-23 – Youth Turkey Hunt Weekend for hunters ages 12 to 15. Junior hunters must be accompanied by a fully licensed mentor. For more information, check out dec.ny.gov.

April 23 – Boston Valley Conservation Society 10-week winter trap league at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. From 9 a.m. to noon Sundays; 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Call 335-4111 for more info.

April 24 - Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport.

April 25 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club trap or skeet league continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 9:30 p.m. Also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Open to public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

April 25 – DEC public meeting on Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Woodlawn Beach State Park Lodge, Blasdell. Free to attend.

April 27 - Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls.

April 29-20 – Hamburg Gun Show at Erie County Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Opens at 9 a.m. both days. Admission is $7; 300 tables. Erie and Niagara County pistol clerks available. nfgshows.com.

May 1 – Regular spring turkey season begins. dec.ny.gov

May 1 – Opening day for walleye, pike, pickerel and tiger musky.

May 2 – Fly fishing film tour, 6 p.m., The Ridge West Seneca, 555 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca. Admission is $15. Sponsored by Western New York chapter of TU and UB Bassmasters.

May 6 – First Saturday Stream Explorers, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View. Hosted by Cub Scout Pack 591 and WNY Trout Unlimited. Activity is family friendly, free and open to the public. For more info, email outreach@wnytroutunlimited.org.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.