Today through June 18 – 39th annual Southtowns Walleye Derby with over $100,000 in cash and prizes. www.southtownswalleye.com.

June 17-18 – ASA Qualifier Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 10 a.m. It is a 20-target 3D shoot. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Cost is $25. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

June 18 – Father’s Day Sporting Clays Shoot at Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. 100-bird non-registered event. Sign up at 8 a.m.

June 18 – Catch and Release Kids Fishing Derby for kids 15 years and under at Widewaters Marina, Lockport, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hosted by Lock-City Moose Lodge No. 617.

June 19 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board Meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Youngstown. Contact Frank Campbell at 716-523-0013 for more info.

June 20 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

June 20 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 716-983-0026 or Brian at 716-863-0719.

June 20 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

June 21 – State of Lake Ontario public meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 5930 Scenic Ave., Mexico. For more information, contact Chris Legard, Lake Ontario Unit Leader, at 315-654-2147 or email chris.legard@dec.ny.gov.

June 22 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 6:30 p.m.

June 24-25 – Free Fishing Weekend in New York State.

June 24 – Harry Hazlett Memorial (Hooks for Harry) Kids Fishing Derby at the Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott. Fish the Town of Newfane Marina (where the measuring station is) to Burt Dam on 18 Mile Creek. For kids 4 to 15 years of age from 8 a.m. to noon.

June 24 – Teach-Me-To-Fish Clinic at Chestnut Ridge Park Pond, Route 277, Orchard Park, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register online at https://www.ecfsc.org/ or call DEC at 716-533-4070.

June 24 – New York Walleye Derby begins through August 6. New York waters only. Visit www.newyorkwalleyederby.com

June 25 – Niagara County Federation Kids Fishing Derby at the NRAA Nature Preserve, 1136 Balmer Road, Youngstown, from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration open to the first 40 kids. Call Paul Jackson at 716-998-8910.

June 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport municipal building, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

June 27 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 716-983-0026 or Brian at 716-863-0719.

June 27 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

June 29 – Six Week Doubles Trap League at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered.

July 1-30 – Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby. www.loc.org.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.