Through Sept. 25 – Nuisance goose season for upstate New York. dec.ny.gov.

Sept. 17 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, 10-week fall trap league. Sign-up times are Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

Sept. 17 – Final day, antlerless only special deer season in Wildlife Management Units 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A and 9F with DMP and DMAP tags only with firearms, crossbows and vertical bows. dec.ny.gov.

Sept. 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott, at 6 p.m. Call Frank Campbell at 523-0013 for more info.

Sept. 19 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club trap or skeet league continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

Sept. 19 – Allied Sportsmen Fall Trap League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, for 12 weeks. Five-person teams.

Sept. 20 – Evans Rod and Gun Club 15-target 3-D archery shoot every Wednesday at 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 4 p.m. to dark. Call Jerry Gorski at 698-3008 for more info.

Sept. 20 – Fall skeet league continues at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg. 12 weeks. Call 648-2236 or email Paul Barnas at pbarnassr@gmail.com.

Sept. 21 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 – Rick Kustich book signing featuring his new book Modern Spey Fishing at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, from 5 to 8 p.m. He also will give a Spey fishing seminar. Preregister at 276-7200 or orvis.com/buffalo.

Sept. 21 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at American Legion Post 735, Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Fly tying and casting instruction at 6 p.m. Guest speaker is Jim Markham, DEC Senior Aquatic Biologist discussing the state of local steelhead fisheries in Lake Erie tribs. lecflyfisher.com.

Sept. 23 – Southtowns Walleye Association one-day tournament on Lake Erie. Cost is $40. Best six fish. Weigh-in before 2 p.m. Open to the public. Call 208-4245 for more info.

Sept. 23 – Free fishing day in New York State. No license is required. dec.ny.gov.

Sept. 23 – National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Sept. 23 – National Hunting and Fishing Day for Erie County at Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, starting at 10 a.m. Free.

Sept. 23-24 – NYPA Wildlife Festival at the Power Vista, Lewiston, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Sept. 23 – Salmon River Fish Hatchery Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Altmar, Oswego County. For more info, contact Betsy Ukeritis, DEC Environmental Educator, at 315-314-0768.

Sept. 24 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, 10-week fall trap league. Sign-up times are Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

Sept. 26 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club trap or skeet league continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

Sept. 27 – Evans Rod and Gun Club 15-target 3-D archery shoot every Wednesday at 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 4 p.m. to dark. Call Jerry Gorski at 698-3008 for more info.

Sept. 27-Oct. 20 – Early bowhunting season in the Northern Zone.

Sept. 27 – Fall skeet league at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg. 12 weeks. Call 648-2236 or email Paul Barnas at pbarnassr@gmail.com.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Youth waterfowl hunt weekend.

Oct. 1-Nov. 17 – Special early archery big game season opens for the Southern Zone.

Oct. 1-14 – Fall turkey season in the Northern Zone.

Oct. 1 – Ruffed grouse, cottontail rabbit seasons open in Southern Zone.

