Outdoors calendar: Southern Zone crossbow season opens Nov. 5

  • Updated
gabby yip king salmon devil's hole

Gabby Yip of Calgary with a king salmon from Devil's Hole while fishing with Capt. Frank Campbell.

 Courtesy of Capt. Frank Campbell
Oct. 30 – Final day, Oak Orchard River Fall Brawl. Route 18 Tackle, 4447 Roosevelt Highway, Holley. For more info, call 585-615-0229.

Oct. 28-Nov. 18 – Early big-game archery season for the Southern Zone. Crossbow is Nov. 5-18.

Oct. 28-Dec. 4 – Northern Zone regular deer season.

Nov. 1 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks.

Nov. 1 – Leftover Deer Management Unit permits become available at license-issuing agents across the state.

Nov. 1 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, at 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad Street, Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4  Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.

Nov. 4 – Advanced swinging tactics for steelhead seminar with Adam Slavinski at the Orvis Store, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For single- and double-handed rods in the Great Lakes tributaries. Register at www.orvis.com/Buffalo. Phone is 276-7200 for questions.

Nov. 5 – Sight-In Day at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $20 for first 30 minutes, $10 for each 30-minute session after that. For more info, call Fred Lima at 479-4833. You do not need to be a member of the club.

Nov. 5-18 – Southern Zone crossbow season.

Nov. 5-6 – Concealed Carry Permit Course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (both days required) to meet the requirements of the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act with Joe DeAntonis with Ballista Firearms. Tuition fee is $375. The course will be held at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Call Joe at 534-3322 for additional details.

Nov. 8 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting to be held at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, Hickox Road, Hamburg. Focus will be on water trapping (stabilizers, drowning, floats) starting at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting, at Southtowns Walleye, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 19 – Regular big-game season in the Southern Zone opens.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

Bill Hilts Jr.: Lake Erie steelhead program making positive strides

Bill Hilts Jr.: Lake Erie steelhead program making positive strides

New York's tributaries flowing into Lake Erie offer dynamic steelhead fishing from September to May. However, fisheries biologist Jim Markham with the Department of Environmental Conservation's Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit out of Dunkirk wants to make steelhead fishing even better.

