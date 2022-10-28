Outdoors calendar: Southern Zone crossbow season opens Nov. 5

Oct. 30 – Final day, Oak Orchard River Fall Brawl. Route 18 Tackle, 4447 Roosevelt Highway, Holley. For more info, call 585-615-0229.

Oct. 28-Nov. 18 – Early big-game archery season for the Southern Zone. Crossbow is Nov. 5-18.

Oct. 28-Dec. 4 – Northern Zone regular deer season.

Nov. 1 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks.

Nov. 1 – Leftover Deer Management Unit permits become available at license-issuing agents across the state.

Nov. 1 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester, at 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad Street, Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.

Nov. 4 – Advanced swinging tactics for steelhead seminar with Adam Slavinski at the Orvis Store, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For single- and double-handed rods in the Great Lakes tributaries. Register at www.orvis.com/Buffalo. Phone is 276-7200 for questions.

Nov. 5 – Sight-In Day at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $20 for first 30 minutes, $10 for each 30-minute session after that. For more info, call Fred Lima at 479-4833. You do not need to be a member of the club.

Nov. 5-18 – Southern Zone crossbow season.

Nov. 5-6 – Concealed Carry Permit Course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (both days required) to meet the requirements of the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act with Joe DeAntonis with Ballista Firearms. Tuition fee is $375. The course will be held at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Call Joe at 534-3322 for additional details.

Nov. 8 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting to be held at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, Hickox Road, Hamburg. Focus will be on water trapping (stabilizers, drowning, floats) starting at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting, at Southtowns Walleye, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 19 – Regular big-game season in the Southern Zone opens.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.