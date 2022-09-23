Outdoors calendar: Small game seasons for cottontail, ruffed grouse open Oct. 1

Sept. 24-25 – NYPA Wildlife Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, on the grounds of the Power Vista. Free admission. Numerous displays.

Sept. 25 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby awards ceremony at 3 p.m. at the NYPA Wildlife Festival, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, in the Primate Sanctuary Tent. Call Frank Campbell at 716-523-0013 for more information.

Sept. 25 – Fall .22 Rimfire Silhouette Match starting at 10 a.m. at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Early registration is encouraged. The match will consist of three 40-round sessions. Entry fee is $25. For more info call, Rob Wooliver at 716-392-2710 or John Ciciera at 716-864-5812.

Sept. 25 – Early nuisance Canada goose season ends in all upstate areas. Daily limit is 15 birds per person (except Lake Champlain).

Sept. 25 – Fall Trap League at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Rd., Boston. This is a 10-week, 300-target league. Shooting sign up times are Sundays 9 a.m.-noon and Thursdays 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 716-335-4111 for more info. Final day is Oct. 20.

Sept. 25 – Final day, singles trap league at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 716-481-6615.

Sept. 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, corner or Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course.

Sept. 27 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 7-9 p.m. Preregister at orvis.com/buffalo. Guest speaker will be James Markham, cold water biologist with the Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit, giving his State of the Steelhead presentation for Lake Erie.

Sept. 28 – 15 Target 3D Archery Shoot at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 4 p.m. until dark. Last day. Kids 12 and under shoot free. For more info, contact Jerry Gorski at 716-698-3008.

Sept. 28 – Doubles Trap League at Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 716-481-6615.

Sept. 30 – Final day, lake trout season in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

Oct. 1 – Opening day, Southern Zone big game early archery season.

Oct. 1 – Final day to obtain a Deer Management Permit.

Oct. 1-2 – Youth Waterfowl Hunt Weekend for the Western Zone. Consult dec.ny.gov for details.

Oct. 1 – Owl Prowl at Buckhorn Island State Park from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr along Woods Creek and the Niagara River. Call 585-457-3228 to register.

Oct. 1 – Small game seasons open for cottontail, ruffed grouse in Western New York, and other species in other locations around the state. Consult the DEC hunting guide at dec.ny.gov.

Oct. 1 – Woodcock season opens through Nov. 14.

Oct. 4 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, Eldredge Club, 17 Broad Street, Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.

Oct. 8-9 – Western New York Youth Pheasant Hunt Weekend.

Oct. 8-10 – Youth Firearms Deer and Bear Hunt Weekend.

Oct. 15 – Pheasant hunting opens in WNY.

Oct. 15-28 – Fall wild turkey season in the Southern Zone.

Oct. 16 – October Slamfest Bass Tournament to benefit the University of Buffalo Bassmasters Club. Entry fee is $150. Up to 3 people per boat. Registration opens at 6 a.m. Fishing is 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 85 percent payback.

