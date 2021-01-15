Outdoors calendar: Several opportunities to learn how to cross-country ski

Jan. 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, starting at 7 p.m. Meeting size may be limited depending on Covid-19 protocols.

Jan. 30 – 14th annual WNY International Rabbit Derby. Charity event. Entry fee $25 for adults, $10 for junior hunters. For complete details, contact Rick Giermata at 602-5017.

Jan. 30 – Winter tree identification at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10 a.m. Preregister by calling 683-5959.

Jan. 31 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.