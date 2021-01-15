Outdoors calendar: Several opportunities to learn how to cross-country ski

Jan. 17 – Explore Niagara Parks with cross-country skiing at Buckhorn Island State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 for meeting place and equipment reservation.
Jan. 17 – Learn to cross-country ski at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 per person. Preregistration required. Register online at reinsteinwoods.org/events
Jan. 17 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Jan. 17 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008 for more info. Other competing clubs include Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation Club (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more information, contact the club rep.
Jan. 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting via conference call starting at 6 p.m. For more information, contact chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
Jan. 23 – Learn to cross-country ski at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 per person. Pre-registration required. Register online at reinsteinwoods.org/events
Jan. 23 – Snowshoe fun at Golden Hill State Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Preregister by calling 282-5154.
Jan. 24 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Jan. 24 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at Glen Coe Conservation Society, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood. Call Mike Matala at 445-0984 for more info. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation Club (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more information, contact the club rep.
Jan. 25 – Deadline to comment on DEC’s Trout Stream Management Plan. To see the plan, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/111015.html.
Jan. 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, starting at 7 p.m. Meeting size may be limited depending on Covid-19 protocols.
Jan. 30 – 14th annual WNY International Rabbit Derby. Charity event. Entry fee $25 for adults, $10 for junior hunters. For complete details, contact Rick Giermata at 602-5017.
Jan. 30 – Winter tree identification at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10 a.m. Preregister by calling 683-5959.
Jan. 31 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Allied Sportsmen Club, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. Walk-on shooters welcome. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Jan. 31 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Call Chris Hogan at 628-4023 for more info. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Mike Matala at 445-0984); and West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more information, contact the club rep.
Jan. 31 – Final day, varying hare season in southwestern New York.
Feb. 2 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting (virtual) starting at 7 p.m. This will be the club’s conservation meeting. Open chat at 6:30 p.m. Call Scott at 225-3816 for more information.
Feb. 6 – Animal tracks on snowshoes at Beaver Island State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. For information and registration, call 549-1050.
Feb. 7 – Learn to cross-country ski at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10 a.m. Preregister online at reinsteinwoods.org/events. $15 per person; $10 for friends members. For more info, call 683-5959.
Cancellations
Feb. 19-21 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. It is rescheduled for Feb. 17-20, 2022. niagarafishingexpo.com.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.