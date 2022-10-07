Outdoors calendar: Several hunting seasons about to begin

Oct. 7-30 – Oak Orchard River Fall Brawl. Sign up at Route 18 Tackle, 4447 Roosevelt Highway, Holley. For more info, call 585-615-0229.

Oct. 7-Nov. 18 – Early big game archery season for the Southern Zone. Crossbow is Nov. 5-18.

Oct. 8-9 – Western New York Youth Pheasant Hunt Weekend.

Oct. 8-10 – Youth Firearms Deer and Bear Hunt Weekend.

Oct. 9 – Fall trap league continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This is a 10-week, 300-target league. Shooting signup times are from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 335-4111 for more info. Final day is Oct. 20.

Oct. 11 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League. Shooting starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks.

Oct. 12 – Erie Canal closes for navigation at 5 p.m.

Oct. 12 – Doubles trap league from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Oct. 12-21 – Crossbow season in the Northern Zone.

Oct. 15 – Owl Prowl from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at North Tonawanda Audubon Preserve. Cost is $15 for nonmembers, $12 for members. For more info, call 585-457-3228.

Oct. 15 – Pheasant hunting open in Western New York.

Oct. 15-21 – Northern Zone muzzleloading season.

Oct. 15-28 – Fall wild turkey season in the Southern Zone.

Oct. 16 – October Slamfest Bass Tournament to benefit the University at Buffalo Bassmasters Club. Entry fee is $150. Up to three people per boat. Registration opens at 6 a.m. Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 85% payback.

Oct. 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting at 6 p.m. in Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston. Contact Frank Campbell for more info at 523-0013.

Oct. 18 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board meeting at 7 p.m. in Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.

Oct. 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association general membership meeting at 7 p.m., 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

Oct. 21 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Oct. 22-Dec. 4 – Northern Zone regular deer season.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.