Outdoors calendar: Registration for WNY Hiking Challenge opens Wednesday

Dec. 12 – Final day, late bowhunting season, Northern Zone in WMUs 5A, 5G, 5J, 6A, 6C, 6G and 6H only.
Dec. 12 – Final day, Southern Zone big game regular season.
Dec. 13 – Virtual meeting for the Buffalo River Draft Restoration plan conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 6:30 p.m. To register and attend the virtual meeting, visit: meetny.webex.com/meetny/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec3fe22a91c8f23403a8689310cf8516d
Meeting password: USFWS1
Dec. 13-21 – Late bow and muzzleloader seasons in the Southern Zone.
Dec. 14 - Second Amendment for EVER Inc. monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Meeting is free and open to the public.
Dec. 14 – Erie County Trappers Association annual Christmas party and awards at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass.
Dec. 14-Jan. 2 – Daily limit for scaup increases from one to two birds.
Dec. 15 – Registration opens for WNY Hiking Challenge. outsidechronicles.com/winter/.
Dec. 16 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m. Board meeting at 6:30.
Dec. 16 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at the club house located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. If you have questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Dec. 17 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. If you have questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Dec. 17 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next sessions are Jan. 7 and 21, 2022.
Dec. 18 – Home for the Holidays Sporting Clays Shoot at North Forest Rod and Gun, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Register online at scorechaser.com. $40 per person. For more info, call Ashley Butcher at 698-5892 or John Butcher at 628-2211. Registration closes Dec. 17 at noon.
Dec. 18 – 122nd annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count from 8 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required by emailing tom@buffaloaudubon.org.
Dec. 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.
Dec. 21 – WNY Hiking Challenge begins. For more information, go to outsidechronicles.com/winter/.
Dec. 23 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. If you have questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Dec. 24 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. If you have questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Dec. 26-Jan. 1 – Big Game Holiday Hunt in the Southern Zone for muzzleloader, bow and crossbow only.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.