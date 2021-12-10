Outdoors calendar: Registration for WNY Hiking Challenge opens Wednesday

Dec. 14-Jan. 2 – Daily limit for scaup increases from one to two birds.

Dec. 15 – Registration opens for WNY Hiking Challenge. outsidechronicles.com/winter/.

Dec. 16 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m. Board meeting at 6:30.

Dec. 16 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at the club house located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. If you have questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Dec. 17 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. If you have questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.