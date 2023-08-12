Aug. 13 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, will hold a 10-week Fall Trap League. Sign-up times are from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

Aug. 15 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Open to the public. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

Aug. 15 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Aug. 15 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.

Aug. 16 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best three bass.

Aug. 16 - Evans Rod and Gun Club 15 Target 3-D Archery Shoot, from 4 p.m. to dark every Wednesday at 864 Cain Road, Angola. Call Jerry Gorski at 698-3008 for more info.

Aug. 17 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting, 7 p.m., 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Special youth program will be held before the meeting. southtownswalleye.org

Aug. 17-20 – 30th annual Traditional Archery Shoot at Hawkeye Bowmen, 13300 Clinton St., Alden. Call Nadine at 427-9076 for more info.

Aug. 18 – Reelin’ for a Cure ladies trout and salmon tournament. The team cost is $250. Check out reelinforacure.com for details.

Aug. 18-19 – Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge includes Big Fish Friday. Call 640-2776 for more info.

Aug. 18-27 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for Niagara, Erie or Orleans counties.

Aug. 18-Sept. 4 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. Grand Prize is $25,000 for the largest salmon. Over $67,000 in cash and prizes. loc.org

Aug. 20 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, will hold a 10-week Fall Trap League. Sign-up times are from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Call Ernie Miller at 335-4111 for more info.

Aug. 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Youngstown. Call Frank Campbell at 523-0013 for more info.

Aug. 22 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Open to the public. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

Aug. 22 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Aug. 22 – Allied Sportsmen Fall Trap League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, for 12 weeks. Five-person teams.

Aug. 23 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best three bass.

Aug. 26 – First Responders Fishing Day sponsored by Southtowns Walleye, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to all Lake Erie ports. Call Steve Haak for more info at 225-0229.

Aug. 27 – Open Trap Shooting and 56th annual Chicken BBQ starting at noon at the Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Trap shooting for experienced shooters; with instruction for first-time shooters.

Aug. 30 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best three bass.

Aug. 30 – Fall Skeet League begins at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg. 12 weeks. Looking for teams and shooters. Call 648-2236 or email Paul Barnas at pbarnassr@gmail.com.

Sept. 4 – Labor Day Sporting Clays Shoot at Hanover Rod and Gun Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Silver Creek. Registration at 8 a.m. Shooting starts at 9 a.m. Last squad at 11 a.m. 100 targets. $50 for the main event. Targets set by Angelo Toto.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.