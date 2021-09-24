Outdoors calendar: NYPA Wildlife Festival kicks off Saturday

Sept. 25-26 – NYPA Wildlife Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day, co-sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Sept. 26 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 27 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly general meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, corner of Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 28 – Virtual WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited Meeting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be DEC cold-water specialist James Markham, talking about the WNY steelhead fishery. You can request a Zoom link for the meeting at meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.
Sept. 29 – 3-D archery shoots (15 targets) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Final shoot.
Sept. 29 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 N. French Road, Amherst, weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Nonmembers are welcome. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.
Sept. 30 – Deadline to apply for pheasant permit lottery in Niagara County State Parks. Drawing will take place Oct. 1 at noon at the three parks offering permits for the youth hunt weekend, and the first three Saturdays of the regular season. Contact the park you wish to hunt (Joseph Davis, Wilson-Tuscarora or Golden Hill) if you have questions.
Oct. 1 – Special Southern Zone early archery season begins.
Oct. 1 – Small game seasons open for rabbit, ruffed grouse, woodcock, and coyote. Check out dec.ny.gov.
Oct. 1 – Final day to attempt to secure Deer Management Permits. Leftover permits will become available Nov. 1. For more info, call the deer permit hotline at 866-472-4332.
Oct. 1-Nov. 30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda and John White wildlife management areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.
Oct. 1-14 – Fall wild turkey season in the Northern Zone. Dec.ny.gov.
Oct. 1 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues every two weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.
Oct. 2-3 – Youth waterfowl hunt in the Western Zone for junior hunters ages 12 to 15 years old. Juniors must be accompanied by a licensed adult.
Oct. 3 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Oct. 3 – Gun and knife show at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Route 98, Alexander, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 100 tables. Visit nfgshows.com for more info.
Oct. 5 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Oct. 6 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 N. French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Nonmembers welcome. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.
Oct. 8 – Owl Prowl at North Tonawanda Audubon Preserve, Raymond and Birch streets, North Tonawanda, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. $8 for Buffalo Audubon members; $10 for nonmembers. Call 585-457-3228 for registration details.
Oct. 9 – SUNY ESF Autism Awareness Bass Tournament from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Onondaga Lake. Up to three on a boat. Entry fee is $75 per boat with a $5 lunker fee per angler. Sign up at 6 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Honeywell launch. For info, message Alex Gauld on Facebook.
Oct. 9-10 – WNY Youth Pheasant Hunt Weekend for junior hunters ages 12 to 15 years old. Juniors must be accompanied by a licensed adult.
Oct. 9-11 – Youth Firearms Deer and Bear Hunt weekend. Junior hunters ages 12 to 15 years old are eligible. Juniors must be accompanied by a licensed adult.
Oct. 12 – Second Amendment forEver monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers will be John Ottaviano, candidate for Niagara County Court Judge, and Shawn Foti, candidate for Niagara County Legislature 14th District. Meeting is free and open to the public.
Oct. 13 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 N. French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Nonmembers welcome. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.
Oct. 15 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues every two weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.
Oct. 15 – Final day, regular inland trout season. Catch and release will follow through March 31.
Oct. 16-29 – Fall wild turkey season in the Southern Zone. Dec.ny.gov.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.