Outdoors calendar: NYPA Wildlife Festival kicks off Saturday

Oct. 1-14 – Fall wild turkey season in the Northern Zone. Dec.ny.gov.

Oct. 1 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues every two weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Oct. 2-3 – Youth waterfowl hunt in the Western Zone for junior hunters ages 12 to 15 years old. Juniors must be accompanied by a licensed adult.

Oct. 3 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Oct. 3 – Gun and knife show at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Route 98, Alexander, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 100 tables. Visit nfgshows.com for more info.