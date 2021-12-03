 Skip to main content
Outdoors calendar: Northern Zone regular big game season for deer, bear ends Sunday
mike ziehm niagara falls niagara river steelhead

Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls has been doing very well on steelhead in the Niagara River gorge using his homemade orange and chartreuse No. 4 spinners.

 Courtesy of Mike Ziehm

Dec. 4-12 – Regular big game season continues in the Southern Zone for deer and bear. Visit dec.ny.gov for more info.

Dec. 5 – Final day, Northern Zone regular big game season for deer and bear.

Dec. 5 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at King’s Catering and Party House, Canandaigua. For more info, call Bruce at 542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Dec. 6-12 – Late bowhunting season, Northern Zone in WMUs 5A, 5G, 5J, 6A, 6C, 6G and 6H only.

Dec. 7 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month). Guest speaker will be Stacy Furgal with NY Sea Grant.

Dec. 9 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Dec. 10 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Dec. 11 – Buckhorn Island Birding with Buffalo Audubon from 9 a.m. to noon. Binoculars are available. Donations accepted. Register at buffaloaudubon.org.

Dec. 11 - Birding 201 at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. This program is for more experienced birders who have attended the Birding 101 programs. Registration required; register online at reinsteinwoods.org/events or call 683-5959.

Dec. 12 – Final day, Southern Zone big game regular season.

Dec. 13-21 – Late bow and muzzleloader seasons in the Southern Zone.

Dec. 14 – Second Amendment for EVER, Inc. monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Meeting is free and open to the public.

Dec. 16 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. This is a new date.

Dec. 16 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Dec. 17 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Dec. 17 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next sessions are Jan. 7 and 21, 2022.

Dec. 18 – 122nd annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count from 8 a.m. to noon. Preregistration is required by emailing tom@buffaloaudubon.org.

Dec. 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

Canceled

Dec. 7 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda (Eldredge Club) Christmas party due to Covid-19.

Dec. 9 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association Christmas meeting at the North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

