Outdoors calendar: Northern Zone regular big game season for deer, bear ends Sunday

Dec. 4-12 – Regular big game season continues in the Southern Zone for deer and bear. Visit dec.ny.gov for more info.

Dec. 5 – Final day, Northern Zone regular big game season for deer and bear.

Dec. 5 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at King’s Catering and Party House, Canandaigua. For more info, call Bruce at 542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Dec. 6-12 – Late bowhunting season, Northern Zone in WMUs 5A, 5G, 5J, 6A, 6C, 6G and 6H only.

Dec. 7 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month). Guest speaker will be Stacy Furgal with NY Sea Grant.

Dec. 9 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.