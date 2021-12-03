Outdoors calendar: Northern Zone regular big game season for deer, bear ends Sunday

Dec. 4-12 – Regular big game season continues in the Southern Zone for deer and bear. Visit dec.ny.gov for more info.
Dec. 5 – Final day, Northern Zone regular big game season for deer and bear.
Dec. 5 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at King’s Catering and Party House, Canandaigua. For more info, call Bruce at 542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.
Dec. 6-12 – Late bowhunting season, Northern Zone in WMUs 5A, 5G, 5J, 6A, 6C, 6G and 6H only.
Dec. 7 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month). Guest speaker will be Stacy Furgal with NY Sea Grant.
Dec. 9 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Dec. 10 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Dec. 11 – Buckhorn Island Birding with Buffalo Audubon from 9 a.m. to noon. Binoculars are available. Donations accepted. Register at buffaloaudubon.org.
Dec. 11 - Birding 201 at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. This program is for more experienced birders who have attended the Birding 101 programs. Registration required; register online at reinsteinwoods.org/events or call 683-5959.
Dec. 12 – Final day, Southern Zone big game regular season.
Dec. 13-21 – Late bow and muzzleloader seasons in the Southern Zone.
Dec. 14 – Second Amendment for EVER, Inc. monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Meeting is free and open to the public.
Dec. 16 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. This is a new date.
Dec. 16 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Dec. 17 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Dec. 17 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next sessions are Jan. 7 and 21, 2022.
Dec. 18 – 122nd annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count from 8 a.m. to noon. Preregistration is required by emailing tom@buffaloaudubon.org.
Dec. 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.
Canceled
Dec. 7 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda (Eldredge Club) Christmas party due to Covid-19.
Dec. 9 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association Christmas meeting at the North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst.