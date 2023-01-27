Outdoors calendar: Nomination deadline for NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame extended

Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Through March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. 10295 Main St. in Clarence to register. Entry fee is $20. 8 species categories. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 716-407-3021. captbobsoutdoors.com.

Through March 21 – Winter Birding Challenge sponsored by Buffalo Audubon and Outside Chronicles. Cost is $20 per person to participate, $15 for Buffalo Audubon members. Complete at least 20 of 30 winter birding challenge tasks. outsidechronicles.com/winbirdlogin/

Jan. 29 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 716-772-7390 for more info.

Jan. 29 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Alden Rod and Gun, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Alex at 716-912-7626.

Jan. 31 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31-Feb. 1 – 3-F Club Indoor Archery Scratch League continues at 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, every Tuesday, and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for non-members (members can shoot anytime). Unlimited shoot ahead or behind. Contact Ryan Lucas at 716-628-8194 or Dave Cosgrove at 716-946-6625.

Jan. 31 – New deadline for submitting nominations to the NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame. nysohof.org. The deadline has been extended to Feb. 20.

Feb. 2 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery shoot at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 716-655-6028 or John Floriano at 716-725-5822.

Feb. 3 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Feb. 4 – First Saturday Stream Explorers start at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Saturday. This will be hosted by Cub Scout Pack 591 and WNY Trout Unlimited. This is family-friendly, free and open to the public. For more info, email outreach@wnytroutunlimited.org.

Feb. 4 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn the basics of tying a working fly. Sign up at https://stores.orvis.com/us/new-york/williamsville. For more info, call 716-276-7200.

Feb. 4 – Winter Wonderland in the Woods at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. For more information, contact Reinstein Woods at 716-683-5959, or visit www.reinsteinwoods.org

Feb. 4-5 – Fly Tying Demo at Cabela’s, Cheektowaga, being given by the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 4 – 10 Ducks in One Day with Buffalo Audubon. Naturalist Tom Kerr will lead you on a bird tour at Beaver Island State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at www.buffaloaudubon.org.

Feb. 5 – Gun Show at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road (Route 98), Alexander, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 100 tables. Admission $5. nfgshows.com.

Feb. 5 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 716-772-7390 for more info.

Feb. 5 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Alden. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Marty at 716-870-2653.

Feb. 6 – Citizens Against Wind Turbines Open Meeting at the Southtowns Walleye Association clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 6:45 p.m.

Feb. 9 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Program will be selecting hackles for fly tying. lecflyfisher.com.

Feb. 14 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m., Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, Hickox Road. Focus will be on fur preparation and equipment. For more info, call Patti at 716-337-2556.

Feb. 16-19 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Check the website out at niagarafishingexpo.com for details on more than 200 seminars and 170 vendors.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.