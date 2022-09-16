Outdoors calendar: National Hunting and Fishing Day set for Sept. 24

Sept. 16-25 – Early nuisance Canada goose season in all upstate areas. Daily limit is 15 birds per person (except Lake Champlain).

Sept. 16-18 – Special September Antlerless Hunt continues in specific Deer Management Units. For Region 9, units will be 9A and 9F. In Region 8, the units are 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, and 8N.

Sept. 17-18 – Double T Harvest Shoot at Double T Archery, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Registration is from 8 a.m. to noon both days. 30 targets at various yardages. Cost is $15 a day or $20 for both. Member price is $10 and $15. Contact 688-0438 for more info. There will be a Coon Shoot at dusk Saturday for $5.

Sept. 18 – Fall Trap League continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This is a 10-week, 300-target league. Shooting sign up times are 9 a.m.-noon Sundays and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 335-4111 for more info. Final day is Oct. 20.

Sept. 18 – Final day, singles 12-week trap league at Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Sept. 19 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Call Frank Campbell at 523-0013 for more info.

Sept. 20 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks.

Sept. 21 – Doubles Trap League continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting also will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Sept. 21 – 15 Target 3D Archery Shoot at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Every Wednesday from 4 p.m. until dark through Sept. 28. Kids 12 and under shoot free. For more info, contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.

Sept. 24 – Annual Bob Osborn Youth Day at 1171 Alley Road, Alden. You must reserve a spot. Only 25 participants. For ages 12 to 17. No license or hunter education certificate is needed. Register 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. A safety review will follow. This includes a live two-bird hunt. Call Tim Snyder at 585-409-9821 or Tom Kelsey at 585-993-6120 for additional information.

Sept. 24 – National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Sept. 24 – NHF Day activities hosted by the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club and Elma Conservation Club at 600 Creek Road, Elma, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission.

Sept. 24-25 – NYPA Wildlife Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, on the grounds of the Power Vista. Free admission. Numerous displays.

Sept. 25 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby Awards Ceremony at 3 p.m. at the NYPA Wildlife Festival, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, in the Primate Sanctuary Tent. Call Frank Campbell at 523-0013 for more information.

Sept. 25 – Fall .22 Rimfire Silhouette Match starting at 10 a.m. at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Early registration is encouraged. The match consists of three 40-round sessions. Entry fee is $25. For more info, call Rob Wooliver at 392-2710 or John Ciciera at 864-5812.

Sept. 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, corner or Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence, from 7-9 p.m. Preregister at orvis.com/buffalo. Guest speaker will be James Markham, cold water biologist with the Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit. He will give his State of the Steelhead presentation for Lake Erie.

Sept. 30 – Final day, lake trout season in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

Oct. 1 – Opening day, Southern Zone big game early archery season.

Oct. 1 – Small game seasons open for cottontail, ruffed grouse in Western New York, as well as other species in other locations around the state. Consult the DEC hunting guide through dec.ny.gov.

Oct. 7 - Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program begins for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is Oct. 21.

