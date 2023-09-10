Sept. 10 – 6th annual All Deer Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $15. There are 15 deer targets and 3 bonus targets (elk, stag and Sasquatch). Call John Floriano at 716-725-5822. The 4th annual Outdoor Flea Market also will be held.

Sept. 10 – Double T (Archery) Harvest Shoot at 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Registration is 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 per day for members. Non-member fee is $15 per day. Call 716-563-7532 for more information.

Sept. 10 – Gun, knife and ammo show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $7 for 450 tables. Erie, Allegany and Niagara County pistol permit clerks on site. www.nfgshows.com

Sept. 10 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, 10-week fall trap league. Sign-up times are Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. Call Ernie Miller at 716-335-4111 for more info.

Sept. 10-25 – Nuisance goose season for upstate New York. www.dec.ny.gov.

Sept. 10-17 – Antlerless only special deer season in Wildlife Management Units 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A, and 9F with DMP and DMAP tags only with firearms, crossbows and vertical bows. www.dec.ny.gov

Sept. 12 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club trap or skeet league continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Call Ben at 716-983-0026 or Brian at 716-863-0719.

Sept. 12 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Theme is land trapping and fastening.

Sept. 13 — Evans Rod and Gun Club 15-Target 3-D Archery Shoot every Wednesday at 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 4 p.m. to dark. Call Jerry Gorski at 716-698-3008 for more info.

Sept. 13 – Fall Skeet League at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg. 12 weeks. Call 716-648-2236 or email Paul Barnas at pbarnassr@gmail.com.

Sept. 14 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Springville Field and Stream, Chaise Road, Springville, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Ten X Youth Shooting Program begins. Will be held the first and third Friday of the month at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster, starting at 6 p.m. Recreational marksmanship program is for ages 9-20. Instructional marksmanship program is for ages 12-20. Cost is $5 per shooter.

Sept. 16 – Three F Club Youth Day, 904 Swann Road, Youngstown, for ages 12 to 18. Cost is $45. Call Tim Gunther at 716-504-7646.

Sept. 16 – Fall Festival at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, 10-week fall trap league. Sign-up times are Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. Call Ernie Miller at 716-335-4111 for more info.

Sept. 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott, at 6 p.m. Call Frank Campbell at 716-523-0013 for more info.

Sept. 19 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club trap or skeet league continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Call Ben at 716-983-0026 or Brian at 716-863-0719.

Sept. 19 – Allied Sportsmen Fall Trap League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, for 12 weeks. 5-person teams.

Sept. 20 — Evans Rod and Gun Club 15-Target 3-D Archery Shoot every Wednesday at 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 4 p.m. to dark. Call Jerry Gorski at 716-698-3008 for more info.

Sept. 20 – Fall skeet league continues at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg. 12 weeks. Call 716-648-2236 or email Paul Barnas at pbarnassr@gmail.com.

Sept. 21 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 – Rick Kustich book signing featuring his new book, “Modern Spey Fishing,” at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. He also will give a Spey fishing seminar. Pre-register at 716-276-7200 or www.orvis.com/buffalo.

Sept. 21 — Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at American Legion Post 735, Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Fly tying and casting instruction at 6 p.m. Guest speaker is Jim Markham, DEC Senior Aquatic Biologist discussing the state of local steelhead fisheries in Lake Erie tributaries. wwwlecflyfisher.com

Sept. 23 – Southtowns Walleye Association one-day tournament on Lake Erie. Cost is $40. Best six fish. Weigh-in before 2 p.m. Open to the public. Call 716-208-4245 for more info.

Sept. 23 – National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Sept. 23 – National Hunting and Fishing Day for Erie County at Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, starting at 10 a.m. Free.

Sept. 23-24 – NYPA Wildlife Festival at the Power Vista, Lewiston from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.