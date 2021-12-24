Outdoors calendar: More than 75 First Day hikes scheduled for Jan. 1

Dec. 26-Jan. 1 – Holiday Deer Hunt in the Southern Zone for muzzleloader, bow and crossbow only.
Dec. 30 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Dec. 31 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Jan. 1 – 11th annual First Day hikes. More than 75 around the state. Additional information can be found at parks.ny.gov and dec.ny.gov.
Jan. 1-Feb. 28 – NYS Winter Classic Fishing Contest. nyswinterclassic.com.
Jan. 2 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League begins at Glen Coe Conservation, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. For the Glen Coe shoot, contact is Pat Abramo at 438-8601. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans and Glen Coe.
Jan. 2-Mar. 15 – Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. Capt. Bob’s is located at 10295 Main St., Clarence. Call 407-3021 for more info. Eligible species include walleye, northern pike, perch, steelhead, crappie, sunfish/bluegill and rudd. $20 entry fee.
Jan. 2 – Winter Trap League begins at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds to determine class. Open trap shooting Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nonmembers and public welcome. Call Jim at 683-2224 for more info.
Jan. 4 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. For more info, contact Fred Weymer at 359-2475.
Jan. 4 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).
Jan. 4-5 – Indoor Archery Scratch League at Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, from 4 to 9 p.m. for nonmembers. Club members can shoot any day. It will run for 8 weeks. Cost is $30 (one time fee). Individuals, no teams. Vegas 3-spot or a single face. Youth are welcome but must shoot at 20 yards. Call Ryan Lucas at 628-8194 for details.
Jan. 7 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.
Jan. 8 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023. Pre-registration required.
Jan. 9 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at West Falls Conservation, West Falls. Contact is Mike Cummings at 655-5030.
Jan. 9 – Niagara Region 3D Winter League kicks off at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Other participating clubs include Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Wood and Brook contact is Marty at 870-2653.
Jan. 11 – 38th annual indoor Precision Pistol League at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Held every second and fourth Tuesday through March. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
Jan. 15-16 – Virtual Trap Attack Ice Fishing Tournament sponsored by Clam Outdoors. Visit clamoutdoors.com/pages/trapattacktournament for more info.
Jan. 15 – Fur Handling Seminar sponsored by the Erie County Trappers Association at Collins Conservation Club, 2633 Conger Road, Collins, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free. Call Patti at 337-2556 for more info.
Jan. 15-Feb. 27 – Chautauqua Lake Ice Fishing Derby hosted by Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Enter any time through Feb. 12. Walleye, crappie, yellow perch, sunfish, white perch and silver bass. Based on length. Entry is $25. Call 763-2947 for more info.
Jan. 16 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Contact is Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.
Jan. 16 – Niagara Region 3D Winter League continues at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Other participating clubs include Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Wood and Brook contact is Marty at 870-2653.
