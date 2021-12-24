Outdoors calendar: More than 75 First Day hikes scheduled for Jan. 1

Dec. 26-Jan. 1 – Holiday Deer Hunt in the Southern Zone for muzzleloader, bow and crossbow only.

Dec. 30 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Dec. 31 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Any questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Jan. 1 – 11th annual First Day hikes. More than 75 around the state. Additional information can be found at parks.ny.gov and dec.ny.gov.

Jan. 1-Feb. 28 – NYS Winter Classic Fishing Contest. nyswinterclassic.com.