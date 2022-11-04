Outdoors calendar: Mink, muskrat, beaver trapping seasons open Nov. 10

Nov. 4-Nov. 18 – Early big game archery season for the Southern Zone. Crossbow is Nov. 5-18.

Nov. 4-Dec. 4 – Northern Zone regular deer season.

Nov. 4 – Leftover Deer Management Unit permits available at license-issuing agents across the state until they are gone.

Nov. 5-18 – Southern Zone crossbow season.

Nov. 6 – Final day, Canada goose season in the West-Central area. The next season is Dec. 19-Jan. 1.

Nov. 6 – Final day, Western Zone duck season. Next season will be Nov. 26-Jan. 1.

Nov. 8 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting to be held at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, Hickox Road, Hamburg. Focus will be on water trapping (stabilizers, drowning, floats), starting at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Southtowns Walleye, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

Nov. 10 – Full Moon beer tasting and owl prowl from 7 to 9 p.m. at Beaver Meadow, 1610 Welch Road, North Java. Cost is $20 for Buffalo Audubon members, $25 for nonmembers. Register at buffaloaudubon.org. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.

Nov. 10 – Mink and muskrat trapping opens. Through Feb. 15.

Nov. 10 – Beaver trapping opens. Through April 7.

Nov. 12 – North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot focusing on skeet, trap and 5-stand starting at 1 p.m. at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Cost is $25 for adult women, $20 for junior ladies 12 to 17 years of age. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 to preregister.

Nov. 14 – Final day, woodcock season.

Nov. 15 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.

Nov. 17 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY general membership meeting at 7 p.m., 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Call 649-8202 for more info.

Nov. 17 – Final day of the Canada goose South Area split. Next season is Nov. 26-Jan. 15.

Nov. 18 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30, Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Nov. 18 – Final day, Southern Zone early archery and crossbow seasons.

Nov. 19 – Regular big game season opens in the Southern Zone.

Nov. 19-20 – Region 9 Deer Check Station on Route 16, one mile south of the Town of Holland.

Nov. 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Wilson Town Hall, 375 Lake St.

