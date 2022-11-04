 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Outdoors calendar: Mink, muskrat, beaver trapping seasons open Nov. 10

  • Updated
  • 0
owen benedicto clarence lake trout lower niagara river

Owen Benedicto of Clarence caught and released this lake trout from the lower river. 

 Courtesy of Capt. Frank Campbell
Support this work for $1 a month

Nov. 4-Nov. 18 – Early big game archery season for the Southern Zone. Crossbow is Nov. 5-18.

Nov. 4-Dec. 4 – Northern Zone regular deer season.

Nov. 4 – Leftover Deer Management Unit permits available at license-issuing agents across the state until they are gone.

Nov. 5-18 – Southern Zone crossbow season.

Nov. 6 – Final day, Canada goose season in the West-Central area. The next season is Dec. 19-Jan. 1.

Nov. 6 – Final day, Western Zone duck season. Next season will be Nov. 26-Jan. 1.

Nov. 8 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting to be held at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, Hickox Road, Hamburg. Focus will be on water trapping (stabilizers, drowning, floats), starting at 7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Nov. 10 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Southtowns Walleye, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

Nov. 10 – Full Moon beer tasting and owl prowl from 7 to 9 p.m. at Beaver Meadow, 1610 Welch Road, North Java.  Cost is $20 for Buffalo Audubon members, $25 for nonmembers. Register at buffaloaudubon.org. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.

Nov. 10 – Mink and muskrat trapping opens. Through Feb. 15.

Nov. 10 – Beaver trapping opens. Through April 7.

Nov. 12 – North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot focusing on skeet, trap and 5-stand starting at 1 p.m. at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Cost is $25 for adult women, $20 for junior ladies 12 to 17 years of age. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 to preregister.

Nov. 14 – Final day, woodcock season.

Nov. 15 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.

Nov. 17 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY general membership meeting at 7 p.m., 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Call 649-8202 for more info.

Nov. 17 – Final day of the Canada goose South Area split. Next season is Nov. 26-Jan. 15.

Nov. 18  Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30, Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Nov. 18 – Final day, Southern Zone early archery and crossbow seasons.

Nov. 19 – Regular big game season opens in the Southern Zone.

Nov. 19-20 – Region 9 Deer Check Station on Route 16, one mile south of the Town of Holland.

Nov. 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Wilson Town Hall, 375 Lake St.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News