Outdoors calendar (May 30-June 19)

Through May 31 – Regular wild turkey season continues for upstate New York. Bearded birds only. Two birds per season but only one per day. dec.ny.gov

May 29-30 – ASA Qualifier Archery Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Cost to qualify is $25. Shooting times are 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. Sunday. Please arrive at least 45 minutes before shooting time. To pre-register, contact John Floriano at 725-5822. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

May 29 – Statewide muskellunge season opens (except for Great Lakes). Minimum size is 40 inches and one fish per day.

May 29-31 – National Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake. $10,000 grand prize. Call 315-789-5520 for more info.

May 30 – 60th Anniversary Sporting Clays Shoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. 100-bird event. scorechaser.com. Call Ashley at 698-5892 for more info.