Outdoors calendar (May 30-June 19)

Through May 31 – Regular wild turkey season continues for upstate New York. Bearded birds only. Two birds per season but only one per day. dec.ny.gov
May 29-30 – ASA Qualifier Archery Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Cost to qualify is $25. Shooting times are 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. Sunday. Please arrive at least 45 minutes before shooting time. To pre-register, contact John Floriano at 725-5822. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
May 29 – Statewide muskellunge season opens (except for Great Lakes). Minimum size is 40 inches and one fish per day.
May 29-31 – National Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake. $10,000 grand prize. Call 315-789-5520 for more info.
May 30 – 60th Anniversary Sporting Clays Shoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. 100-bird event. scorechaser.com. Call Ashley at 698-5892 for more info.
May 30 – Open Trap Shoot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
May 31 – Deadline to register for the Niagara County Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament with no late fee. Tournament is June 4-5 out of Wilson and Olcott. lakeontarioproam.net.
June 1 – Niagara Musky Association In-Person monthly meeting at Sheridan Park, 900 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda in Shelter No. 3. 6 p.m. hot dogs; 7 p.m. meeting. A swap meet will also be held.
June 1 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association month meeting starting at 7 p.m. at Irondequoit Bay Fish and Game Club, 658 Bayfront South, Rochester.
June 1 – Open Trap Shooting from 6 to 8 p.m. at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) through October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 3 – Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial 3-Fish/Big Fish Contest as a special event to prepare for the Niagara County Pro-Am Tournament June 4-5. Weigh in by 3 p.m. at Clark’s Park, Wilson. For more info, call Mike Johannes at 523-1727.
June 3 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott. Roundtable discussion on salmon fishing. lotsa1.org
June 4-5 – Niagara County Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament out of Wilson and Olcott. Register and for more info at lakeontarioproam.net.
June 4-5 – 40th Annual Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby. canandaiguatroutderby.org
June 5 – Sun Life Marina Bass Tournament out of Safe Harbor Marina, Buffalo. 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. $70 for 2-person team. Best two bass.
June 5 – WNY Walleye Classic out of Barcelona. For more information, check out primitivepatriotoutdoor.com/
June 5-13 – National Fishing and Boating Week. takemefishing.org
June 5 – Birding 101 at Reinstein Woods, starting at 9 a.m., 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Bring binoculars if you have them. Pre-register at 683-5959.
June 5 – Birding at Allenberg Bog from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr. $8 for members, $10 nonmembers. You must register by noon June 3. For more info, call 585-457-3228.
June 6 – Open Trap Shoot and Chicken Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Chicken will be ready at noon. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 8 – Open Trap Shooting from 6 to 8 p.m. at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) through October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 11-13 – Bassmasters Classic at Lake Ray Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas.
June 11 – King of the Oak Tournament/Condor Memorial out of Point Breeze/Oak Orchard River. facebook.com/groups/457578327629533/
June 12 – Outdoors Day (held in conjunction with National Get Outdoors Day). For a list of activities in New York, go to dec.ny.gov/outdoor/113380.html.
June 12 – Owasco Lake Ducks Unlimited Sportsmen’s Night Out starting at 1 p.m. at the Dryden Veterans Memorial Home, Dryden. Cost is $40. Register at ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Owasco-Lake-Sno-39567
June 12-13 – Orleans County Open Salmon and Trout Tournament held out of Point Breeze and Bald Eagle ports. facebook.com/orleanscountyopen/?ref=br_rs
June 12 – NY Kayak Bass Tournament on Irondequoit Bay. nykbf.com
June 13 – Open Trap Shoot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 19 – Regular black bass and Great Lakes muskellunge/tiger musky season opener.
June 19 – 36th Annual Kids Fishing Derby sponsored by the Wilson Conservation Club from 8 a.m. to noon. Fish any Niagara County waters. For kids ages 3-14. For more info, call Gary at 345-9769.
Canceled
July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.