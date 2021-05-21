Outdoors calendar (May 21-June 13): Fishing tourneys, turkey season, meetings and more

Through 31 – Regular wild turkey season continues for upstate New York. Bearded birds only. Two birds per season but only one per day. www.dec.ny.gov
May 22-28 – National Safe Boating Week
May 23 – Waterfowl Hunters Party at Kuneytown Sportsmen’s Club, 3735 N. Hoster Road, Seneca Falls starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $50 for adults, $35 greenwing. Includes one-year membership. https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Waterfowl-Hunter-Party-47947.
May 24 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Town of Lockport municipal building, Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport.
May 25 – Open Trap Shooting at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) thru October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
May 25 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly virtual meeting with Jerry Kustich, author and master rod builder, talking about bamboo rods. The public is invited to attend the meeting. Request a link by sending a note to meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.
May 27 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee starting at 7 p.m. Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
May 29 – Southtowns Ducks Unlimited 40th Annual Dinner at Kloc’s Grove, 1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca. Doors open at 6 p.m. $65 single, $85 couple, $35 greenwing. https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Southtowns-Ducks-Unlimited-Annual-Dinner-48828.
May 29 – 4th Annual Catfishing Tournament out of Hanover Boat Launch, Irving hosted by Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, 11158 Route 20, Irving. Register at the shop. $200 for two-person teams. 60-team limit. Catch and release event. Best six catfish.
May 29 – Bald Eagle Marina Tournament Series Event No. 1. www.facebook.com/BaldEagleTournamentSeries.
May 29 – Bike the Buffalo Waterfront at Buffalo Harbor State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at 549-1050.
May 29 – Early morning birding hike at Beaver Meadow with Audubon Naturalist Tom Kerr at 1610 Welch Road, N. Java from 8 to 11 a.m. Call 585-457-3228. www.buffaloaudubon.org.
May 29 – Steuben County Tailgating Party to benefit Ducks Unlimited starting at 11 a.m. at the Campbell American Legion, Campbell. $40 entry fee includes one-year DU membership. https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Steuben-Co-Tailgating-Party-40043.
May 29-30 – ASA Qualifier Archery Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Cost to qualify is $25. Shooting times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, 9 a.m. on Sunday. Please arrive at least 45 minutes before shooting time. To preregister, contact John Floriano at 725-5822. For more info contact Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
May 29 – Statewide muskellunge season opens (except for Great Lakes). Minimum size is 40 inches and one fish per day.
May 29-31 – National Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake. $10,000 grand prize. Call 315-789-5520 for more info.
May 30 – 60th Anniversary Sporting Clays Shoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. 100-bird event. Register by May 28 at www.scorechaser.com. Call Ashley at 698-5892 for more info.
May 30 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
May 31 – Deadline to register for the Niagara County Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament with no late fee. Tournament is June 4-5 out of Wilson and Olcott. www.lakeontarioproam.net.
June 1 – Niagara Musky Association In-Person monthly meeting at Sheridan Park, 900 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda in Shelter No. 3. 6 p.m. hot dogs; 7 p.m. meeting.
June 1 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association month meeting at Irondequoit Bay Fish and Game Club, 658 Bayfront South, Rochester starting at 7 p.m.
June 1 – Open Trap Shooting at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) through October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 3 – Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial 3-Fish/Big Fish Contest as a special event to prepare of the Niagara County Pro-Am Tournament June 4-5. Weigh in by 3 p.m. at Clark’s Park, Wilson. For more info call Mike Johannes at 523-1727.
June 4-5 – Niagara County Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament out of Wilson and Olcott. Register and for more info at www.lakeontarioproam.net.
June 5 – WNY Walleye Classic out of Barcelona. For more information check out https://www.primitivepatriotoutdoor.com.
June 6 – Open Trap Shoot and chicken barbecue at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chicken will be ready at noon. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 11 – King of the Oak Tournament/Condor Memorial out of Point Breeze/Oak Orchard River. https://www.facebook.com/groups/457578327629533.
June 12-13 – Orleans County Open Salmon and Trout Tournament held out of Point Breeze and Bald Eagle ports. https://www.facebook.com/orleanscountyopen/?ref=br_rs.
Canceled
July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.