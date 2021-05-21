Outdoors calendar (May 21-June 13): Fishing tourneys, turkey season, meetings and more

May 29 – Steuben County Tailgating Party to benefit Ducks Unlimited starting at 11 a.m. at the Campbell American Legion, Campbell. $40 entry fee includes one-year DU membership. https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Steuben-Co-Tailgating-Party-40043.

May 29-30 – ASA Qualifier Archery Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Cost to qualify is $25. Shooting times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, 9 a.m. on Sunday. Please arrive at least 45 minutes before shooting time. To preregister, contact John Floriano at 725-5822. For more info contact Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

May 29 – Statewide muskellunge season opens (except for Great Lakes). Minimum size is 40 inches and one fish per day.

May 29-31 – National Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake. $10,000 grand prize. Call 315-789-5520 for more info.

May 30 – 60th Anniversary Sporting Clays Shoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. 100-bird event. Register by May 28 at www.scorechaser.com. Call Ashley at 698-5892 for more info.