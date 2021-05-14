Outdoors calendar (May 15-June 4): What's happening in Western New York

May 1-31 – Regular wild turkey season continues for upstate New York. Bearded birds only. Two birds per season but only one per day. dec.ny.gov
May 16 – Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby ends at 1 p.m. Awards at Capt. Jack’s in Sodus Bay a 3 p.m. $15,000 for largest salmon and $30,000 in other prizes. loc.org
May 15-16 – Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament. Two single days with an option for combined prizes. http://greatlakesspecialevents.com/whi.html for details.
May 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. For location contact Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
May 19 – Tonawandas Sportsmen’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, will be starting a 2-man blind partner .410 Skeet League (10 rounds), ending July 18. There is a sign-up sheet posted at the club or contact Fred Rexford at FredRexford@aol.com.
May 19 – Tonawandas Sportsmen’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, will be starting a 2-man blind partner Trap League (10 rounds), ending July 18. There is a sign-up sheet posted at the club or contact Jim Cagney at JimCagney11@roadrunner.com.
May 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Last sign up for the May 22 perch contest.
May 20 – DEC’s Virtual Angler Outreach Meeting for Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River from 7 to 8:30 p.m. To access the meeting, go to: http://on.ny.gov/reg9fishmeeting.
May 21 – Erie Canal Open for navigation.
May 22 – Sun Life Marina Bass Contests begin at 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. out of Safe Harbor in Buffalo. Entry is $70 for 2-person team.
May 22 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY Perch Contest from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up in person at the club’s monthly meeting May 20 at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Weigh in is noon to 2 p.m. at the clubhouse. Call Jerry Lesinski at 649-8202 for more info.
May 22-28 – National Safe Boating Week
May 23 – Waterfowl Hunters Party at Kuneytown Sportsmen’s Club, 3735 N. Hoster Road, Seneca Falls, starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $50 for adults, $35 greenwing. Includes 1 year membership. https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Waterfowl-Hunter-Party-47947
May 24 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Town of Lockport municipal building, Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport.
May 27 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee, starting at 7 p.m. Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
May 29 – Southtowns Ducks Unlimited 40th Annual Dinner at Kloc’s Grove, 1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca. Doors open at 6 p.m. $65 single, $85 couple, $35 greenwing. https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Southtowns-Ducks-Unlimited-Annual-Dinner-48828
May 29 – 4th Annual Catfishing Tournament out of Snow’s Marina, Irving, hosted by Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, 11158 Route 20, Irving. Register at the shop. $200 for 2-person teams. 60 team limit.
May 29 – Bald Eagle Marina Tournament Series Event No. 1. www.facebook.com/BaldEagleTournamentSeries/
May 29 – Bike the Buffalo Waterfront at Buffalo Harbor State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at 549-1050.
May 29 – Steuben County Tailgating Party to benefit Ducks Unlimited at the Campbell American Legion, Campbell, starting at 11 a.m. $40 entry includes 1 year DU membership. https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Steuben-Co-Tailgating-Party-40043
May 29 – Early morning birding hike at Beaver Meadow with Audubon Naturalist Tom Kerr at 1610 Welch Road, North Java, from 8 to 11 a.m. Call 585-457-3228. www.buffaloaudubon.org
May 29-30 – ASA Qualifier Archery Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Cost to qualify is $25. Shooting times are 9 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, 9 a.m. on Sunday. Please arrive at least 45 minutes before shooting time. To preregister, contact John Floriano at 725-5822. For more info contact Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
May 30 – Deadline to register for the Niagara County Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament with no late fee. Tournament is June 4-5 out of Wilson and Olcott. www.lakeontarioproam.net.
May 30 – Statewide muskellunge season opens (except for Great Lakes). Minimum size is 40 inches and 1 fish per day.
June 1 – Niagara Musky Association In-Person monthly meeting at Sheridan Park, 900 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, in Shelter No. 3. 6 p.m. hot dogs; 7 p.m. meeting.
June 3 – Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial 3-Fish/Big Fish Contest as a special event to prepare of the Niagara County Pro-Am Tournament June 4-5. Weigh-in by 3 p.m. at Clark’s Park, Wilson. For more info call Mike Johannes at 523-1727.
June 4-5 – Niagara County Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament out of Wilson and Olcott. Register and for more info at lakeontarioproam.net.
Canceled:
July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.