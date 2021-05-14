Outdoors calendar (May 15-June 4): What's happening in Western New York

May 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Last sign up for the May 22 perch contest.

May 20 – DEC’s Virtual Angler Outreach Meeting for Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River from 7 to 8:30 p.m. To access the meeting, go to: http://on.ny.gov/reg9fishmeeting.

May 21 – Erie Canal Open for navigation.

May 22 – Sun Life Marina Bass Contests begin at 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. out of Safe Harbor in Buffalo. Entry is $70 for 2-person team.

May 22 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY Perch Contest from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up in person at the club’s monthly meeting May 20 at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Weigh in is noon to 2 p.m. at the clubhouse. Call Jerry Lesinski at 649-8202 for more info.

May 22-28 – National Safe Boating Week