Outdoors calendar: LOC Summer Derby, Free Fishing Weekend and more

June 27 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

June 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie Road, Lockport starting at 7 p.m.

June 29 – Open Trap Shooting at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) through October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

June 30 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, one- or two-person.

July 1 – Doubles Trap League starts at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. A six-week, 300-target league on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info, call 335-4111.

July 4 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.