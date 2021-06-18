Outdoors calendar: LOC Summer Derby, Free Fishing Weekend and more

June 19 – Regular black bass and Great Lakes muskellunge/tiger musky season opener.
June 20 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board month meeting at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Station, Olcott. For more information contact Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
June 22 – Open Trap Shooting at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) thru October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 22 – Let’s Go Birding Together with the Buffalo Chapter of the Feminist Bird Club from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tifft Nature Preserve. Cost is $3. Preregistration is required at https://www.buffaloaudubon.org/for-the-public.html.
June 23 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, one- or two-person.
June 24 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting to be held at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg starting at 7 p.m. Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
June 26 – Olcott Kids Fishing Derby from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town of Newfane Marina, 18 Mile Creek and the Lake Ontario shoreline at Olcott. No boats allowed. Measuring will take place at the Town of Newfane Marina in Olcott. For ages 4 to 15. Must be accompanied by an adult if 10 or under.
June 26 – Annual Youth Fishing Clinic at Chestnut Ridge Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. sponsored by the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. All kids 15 years of age and younger. Preregister at www.ecfsc.org.
June 26 – Monroe County Offshore Classic out of Rochester. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/457578327629533.
June 26-July 25 – LOC Summer Derby. www.loc.org.
June 26 – NY Kayak Bass Tournament Western Schedule for Buffalo Harbor/Lake Erie. www.nykbf.com.
June 26-27 – New York State Free Fishing Weekend.
June 27 – Sportsmen’s Coon Hunters Association of Batavia Summer 3D Archery Shoot from 8 a.m. to noon at 8776 Hopkins Road, Batavia. Cost is $12 per person. For more info call Geoff Tuttle at 585-356-2163.
June 27 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie Road, Lockport starting at 7 p.m.
June 29 – Open Trap Shooting at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) through October. Open to the public. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
June 30 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Best three fish. $40 per boat, one- or two-person.
July 1 – Doubles Trap League starts at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. A six-week, 300-target league on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info, call 335-4111.
July 4 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 6 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
July 6 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at Irondequoit Bay Fish and Game Club, 658 Bayfront South, Rochester starting at 7 p.m.
July 7 – Summer/Fall Trap League starts at Alden Rod & Gun Club, located at 12 County Line Road, Alden through Sept. 17. This is a 300-bird scratch league. There will be a 50-bird shoot at the banquet on Sept. 18. Practice and new shooters welcome. Junior shooters shoot for half price. Sign up times are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday, and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday. For more information, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
July 10 – Guided paddles on the lower Genesee River from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the launch at the foot of Petten Street off Lake Avenue, Rochester. Preregister at https://www.geneseewaterways.org/Events. There is a fee for canoe and kayak rentals.
Canceled:
July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.