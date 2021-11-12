Outdoors calendar: Lake trout season opens Dec. 1 for lower Niagara River, Lake Ontario

Nov. 27 – Devil’s Hole State Park Hike with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register, go to www.buffaloaudubon.org. Binoculars are available or bring your own. Donations accepted.

Nov. 27 – Opening of Western Zone waterfowl season for the second half split.

Nov. 30 – Closing day of the regular bass season and the regular musky season.

Dec. 1 – Opening day of lake trout season in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

Dec. 2 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059 if you have questions.

Dec. 3 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059 if you have questions.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

