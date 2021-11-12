Outdoors calendar: Lake trout season opens Dec. 1 for lower Niagara River, Lake Ontario

Nov. 12-19 – Crossbow season in the Southern Zone.
Nov. 13-14 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Springville Volunteer Firehall, 405 W. Main St., Springville, starting at 9 a.m. For more info, call Bruce at 542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.
Nov. 14-30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda and John White wildlife management areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.
Nov. 15 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie Road, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m. This is a week early due to the opening of the regular big game season.
Nov. 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Check with chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774 for meeting location.
Nov. 15 – Special informational meeting on Lake Erie wind turbine proposals at the Southtowns Walleye Association clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.
Nov. 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. www.southtownswalleye.org.
Nov. 19 – Final day, Southern Zone early archery season and crossbow season.
Nov. 19 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues every two weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.
Nov. 20 – Birding the Erie Basin Marina with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register, visit www.buffaloaudubon.org. Binoculars are available and a spotting scope will be provided. Donations accepted.
Nov. 20 – Opening day, regular big game season in the Southern Zone for deer and bear. Visit www.dec.ny.gov for more info.
Nov. 27 – Devil’s Hole State Park Hike with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register, go to www.buffaloaudubon.org. Binoculars are available or bring your own. Donations accepted.
Nov. 27 – Opening of Western Zone waterfowl season for the second half split.
Nov. 30 – Closing day of the regular bass season and the regular musky season.
Dec. 1 – Opening day of lake trout season in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario.
Dec. 2 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. Call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059 if you have questions.
Dec. 3 – SPOT Shoot/League starts at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. Call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059 if you have questions.
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.