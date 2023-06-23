Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

June 24-25 – Free Fishing Weekend in New York State.

June 25 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY Derby Awards Ceremony at the group’s clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at noon.

June 25 – Niagara County Federation Kids Fishing Derby at the NRAA Nature Preserve, 1136 Balmer Road, Youngstown, from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is open to the first 40 kids. Call Paul Jackson at 716-998-8910.

June 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport municipal building, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

June 27 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 716-983-0026 or Brian at 716-863-0719.

June 27 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

June 28 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6-9 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best 3 bass.

June 29 – Six Week Doubles Trap League (300 Target Doubles) at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sign-up 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered.

July 1-30 – Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby. www.loc.org

July 4 – Firecracker 4th Sporting Clays Shoot (100 birds, NSCA registered) at Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. Registration at 8 a.m., shooting starts at 9 a.m. $50 for 100-bird main event, plus Lewis and Class options. Register at winscoreonline.com or at the club.

July 5 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6-9 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best 3 bass.

July 6 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Capt. Jonathan Ross, talking summer tournament winning techniques. Meeting will be at the North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst.

July 11 – Erie County Trappers Association summer meeting starting at 7 p.m. 12580 Jennings Road, Lawtons. Pot luck picnic. Bring a dish.

July 12 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6-9 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best 3 bass.

July 14 – 13th annual Curt Meddaugh Memorial Free Tournament for LOTSA members. www.lotsa1.org.

July 14-15 – Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout. www.walleyeshootout.com.

July 15 – 20th annual LOTSA King Salmon Tournament and picnic. You must pre-register. Sign up at www.lotsa1.org.

