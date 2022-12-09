Outdoors calendar: Great Lakes musky season closes on Dec. 15

Dec. 9-Dec. 11 – Regular big-game season continues in the Southern Zone.

Dec. 11 – Winter trap shooting continues at the Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public.

Dec. 12-20 – Late bowhunting and muzzleloading/crossbow big-game season in the Southern Zone.

Dec. 13 – Second Amendment for Ever monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main Street, Newfane, 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be James Ostrowski, 2nd Amendment Attorney and prominent author of several books on liberty.

Dec. 13 – Erie County Trappers Association Christmas party and awards at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 7:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. Contact Patti at 337-2556 for more information.

Dec. 14 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Club’s monthly meeting for delegates only at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, 6 p.m. Call Chris Schotz at 390-3223 for more info.

Dec. 14-Jan. 5 – National Audubon Society’s 123rd Christmas Bird Count. Check https://www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count for more info.

Dec. 15 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Jemiolo Youth Lifetime License drawing will take place.

Dec. 15 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery shoots continue through March 30 at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden, 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.

Dec. 15 – Final day, Great Lakes musky season in New York. www.dec.ny.gov

Dec. 15 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. www.southtownswalleye.com.

Dec. 16 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.

Dec. 17 – 123rd Christmas Bird Count with Buffalo Audubon from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beaver Meadows, 1610 Welch Road, N. Java. Register at www.buffaloaudubon.org or call 585-457-3228.

Dec. 20 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Dec. 24 – North Forest Rod and Gun Club’s Home for the Holidays Sporting Clays Shoot, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport with two rotations at 9 a.m. and noon. 75 birds. Admission is $50 per person. Register online only at scorechaser.com. Call Ashley Butcher at 698-5892 or John Butcher at 628-2211 for more info.

Dec. 26-Jan. 1 – Holiday Hunt in the Southern Zone for bow, crossbow and muzzleloader.

Dec. 31 – Final day for three-fish walleye limit. As of Jan. 1, the limit will be one fish per person with a minimum size of 18 inches.

Jan. 1, 2023 – Clays for Cash Fun Shoot at Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville, with first squads at 9 a.m. Targets will be set by Angelo Toto. Please preregister at the club or at winscoreonline. 100 targets. For more info, call Bill Scott at 480-2202. Entry fee is $45 with $10 Lewis option.

Jan. 1 – 12th annual First Day Hikes. Over 75 hikes across the state. Held in conjunction with NYS Parks, DEC, and the Canal Corporation. Check https://parks.ny.gov for details.

