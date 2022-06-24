Outdoors calendar: Free Fishing Weekend starts Saturday

June 25-26 – Free Fishing Weekend in New York State.

June 25-Aug. 7 – New York Walleye Derby on Lake Erie continues. newyorkwalleyederby.com.

June 26 – N-O Narcotics Anonymous Fishing Derby and Day of Sharing, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Widewaters Marina, Lockport. Bring a dish to pass. For more info, call 341-6563 or 984-6605.

June 27 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting, starting at 7 p.m., Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Beattie and Dysinger Roads, Lockport.

June 28 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League. Shooting starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

June 28 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays Teams consist of five people. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

June 29 – Special membership meeting of the Niagara River Anglers Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the club’s Wilderness Preserve, 1136 Balmer Road, Porter. The future of the club will be discussed.

June 29 – Singles 12-week trap league begins from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton. Shooting also will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615. A doubles league will start July 13.

June 29 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. behind the Buffalo Harbor walls. Cost is $40 per boat. Best three fish.

June 30 – Double Trap League, Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Six weeks, 300 targets. Thursday shooting is from 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info, call Ernie at 335-4111.

July 2 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at 9 a.m., Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Pre-register at orvis.com/buffalo. Call 276-7200 for more info.

July 2 – Summer Big Boys Tournament out of Point Breeze/Oak Orchard. Best six salmon. To register, contact Craig Hajecki at 585-303-9267.

July 4 – Firecracker 100-bird sporting clay shoot at Hanover Rod and Gun Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. $50 for the main event. Shooting starts at 9 a.m. All shooters welcome. Contact phasteddie1@yahoo.com for more info.

July 5 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).

July 5 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda.

July 7 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association general membership meeting, 7 p.m., North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. A panel of captains will talk about summer fishing.

July 9 – Fly Fishing 101 Class, 9 a.m., Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Pre-register at orvis.com/buffalo. Call 276-7200 for more info.

July 10 – 38th annual Southtowns Walleye Association’s walleye derby awards, 1 p.m., 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. southtownswalleye.com.

July 12 – Open meeting on Industrial Wind Turbines on Lake Erie, 6:30 p.m., Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Guest speakers include Sen. George Borrello and several area charter boat captains. For more info, call Sharen Trembath at 549-4330.

July 12 – Erie County Trappers Association family potluck dinner/meeting, 7 p.m., Wattengel’s, 12580 Jennings Road, Lawtons. For more info, call 337-2556.

July 13 – 50-Target Doubles League begins at Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton. 10 weeks. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

