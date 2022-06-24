 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoors calendar: Free Fishing Weekend starts Saturday

talon o'neill jim o'neill walleyes

Talon O'Neill of Orchard Park and his grandfather, Jim O'Neill of Buffalo, enjoyed catching walleyes with Capt. Ryan O'Neill of Orchard Park.

 Courtesy of Capt. Ryan O'Neill
June 25-26 – Free Fishing Weekend in New York State.

June 25-Aug. 7 – New York Walleye Derby on Lake Erie continues. newyorkwalleyederby.com.

June 26 – N-O Narcotics Anonymous Fishing Derby and Day of Sharing, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Widewaters Marina, Lockport. Bring a dish to pass. For more info, call 341-6563 or 984-6605.

June 27 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting, starting at 7 p.m., Town of Lockport Municipal Building, Beattie and Dysinger Roads, Lockport.

June 28 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League. Shooting starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.  Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

June 28 – Spring Trap and Skeet League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays Teams consist of five people. Contact Fred Lima at 479-4833.

June 29 – Special membership meeting of the Niagara River Anglers Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the club’s Wilderness Preserve, 1136 Balmer Road, Porter. The future of the club will be discussed.

June 29 – Singles 12-week trap league begins from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton. Shooting also will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615. A doubles league will start July 13.

June 29 – Sunlife Marina Bass Open Tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. behind the Buffalo Harbor walls. Cost is $40 per boat. Best three fish.

June 30 – Double Trap League, Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Six weeks, 300 targets. Thursday shooting is from 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. For more info, call Ernie at 335-4111.

July 2 – Fly Fishing 101 Class at 9 a.m., Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Pre-register at orvis.com/buffalo. Call 276-7200 for more info.

July 2 – Summer Big Boys Tournament out of Point Breeze/Oak Orchard. Best six salmon. To register, contact Craig Hajecki at 585-303-9267.

July 4 – Firecracker 100-bird sporting clay shoot at Hanover Rod and Gun Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. $50 for the main event. Shooting starts at 9 a.m. All shooters welcome. Contact phasteddie1@yahoo.com for more info.

July 5 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).

July 5 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda.

July 7 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association general membership meeting, 7 p.m., North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. A panel of captains will talk about summer fishing.

July 9 – Fly Fishing 101 Class, 9 a.m., Buffalo Orvis, 4545 Transit Road, Amherst. Pre-register at orvis.com/buffalo. Call 276-7200 for more info.

July 10 – 38th annual Southtowns Walleye Association’s  walleye derby awards, 1 p.m., 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. southtownswalleye.com.

July 12 – Open meeting on Industrial Wind Turbines on Lake Erie, 6:30 p.m., Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Guest speakers include Sen. George Borrello and several area charter boat captains. For more info, call Sharen Trembath at 549-4330.

July 12 – Erie County Trappers Association family potluck dinner/meeting, 7 p.m., Wattengel’s, 12580 Jennings Road, Lawtons. For more info, call 337-2556.

July 13 – 50-Target Doubles League begins at Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton. 10 weeks. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

