Outdoors calendar: Free fishing weekend scheduled for Feb. 19-20

Feb. 11 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. For questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Feb. 12 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot monthly gathering at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. You must preregister with Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

Feb. 12 – Honeoye Lake Varsity Ducks Unlimited Ice Fishing Tournament from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. $50 entry fee. Contact Doc’s Tackle, 8960 Main St., Honeoye, for details. Phone 585-229-BASS.

Feb. 13 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans and Glen Coe. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.