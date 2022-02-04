Outdoors calendar: Free fishing weekend scheduled for Feb. 19-20

Feb. 4-27 – Chautauqua Lake Ice Fishing Derby hosted by Chautauqua Reel Outdoors, Lakewood. Enter through Feb. 12. Fish categories are walleye, crappie, yellow perch, sunfish, white perch and silver bass. Based on length. All electronic submissions for fish catches. Entry is $25. Call 763-2947 for more info. Open water catches are eligible.
Feb. 6 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Double T Archery, 1120 North Forest Road, Amherst. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk-on shooters welcome.
Feb. 6 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at West Falls Conservation, West Falls, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans and Glen Coe. Contact Pat Abramo at 438-8601.
Feb. 6 – Winter Trap League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Scratch league, shooting every other Sunday. 250 birds shot by March 6; 300 bird league. For more info, call Tom Ess at 431-9292.
Feb. 6 – Indoor 3-D Archery League continues at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Noon to 3 p.m. every other Sunday. A total of 24 arrows each week. For more info, call Phil Williams at 553-7445.
Feb. 6 – Alexander Gun Show at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road (Route 98), Alexander, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5. nfgshows.com.
Feb. 8 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Theme is “Fur Shed,” focused on fur preparation and equipment. Open to non-members interested in learning more about trapping.
Feb. 8 – 38th annual Indoor Precision Pistol league at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Held every second and fourth Tuesday through March. Cost to shoot is $10 per week. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.
Feb. 8 – Second Amendment for Ever monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main Street, Newfane, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Larry Sharpe, candidate for governor.
Feb. 10 – Indoor 3D Archery League (14 weeks) continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:30 p.m. First line is 6:45 p.m. and second line is at 7:30 p.m. Shoot any night or all 14 weeks. Cost is $10 per night. For questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Feb. 11 – SPOT Shoot/League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, at 6:45 p.m. You can shoot a single spot, a 3-spot, or a 5-spot target for whatever practice you are looking for on the 15-position range. Cost is $10 each night for 14 weeks. For questions, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Feb. 12 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot monthly gathering at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. You must preregister with Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.
Feb. 12 – Honeoye Lake Varsity Ducks Unlimited Ice Fishing Tournament from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. $50 entry fee. Contact Doc’s Tackle, 8960 Main St., Honeoye, for details. Phone 585-229-BASS.
Feb. 13 – WNY Winter 3D Archery League continues at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per week for 13 weeks. 3-6 person teams. There are classes for kids with a 20-yard maximum to open shooters with a 50-yard maximum. All targets are at known distances and range finders are allowed. The hosting clubs are Collins, West Falls, Evans and Glen Coe. Contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.
Feb. 13 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Other participating clubs include Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, Erie County Conservation, Alden Rod and Gun, Double T and Allied Sportsmen. 14 weeks long. Contact is Marty at 870-2653 or John at 725-5822. New shooters and walk-on shooters welcome.
Feb. 13 – Winter Trap League continues at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a scratch league, 300 birds, every other Sunday (next shoot Feb 27). There will be open and league shooting every Tuesday, including nonmembers, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more info, contact Jim at 683-2224.
Feb. 15 – Double Tap Action Pistol Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. First and third Tuesday each month through March at 6:15 p.m. For more info, contact Fred Weymer at 359-2475.
Feb. 18 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.
Feb. 18-21 – 25th annual Great Backyard Bird Count. https://www.birdcount.org/
Feb. 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s Outfitters Fair held at their clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. Tables $35. New and used hunting and fishing equipment. Open to the public. Free entry and parking. For more info, call 796-5372.
Feb. 19 – Raw Fur Auction at Hinsdale Fire Hall, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale, starting at 10 a.m. No fur checked in before 7 a.m. Sponsored by Cattaraugus County Trappers Association. For more info, call Kevin Parker at 474-7251.
Feb. 19-20 – Free fishing weekend in New York State.
Feb. 19 – Chautauqua Lake Walleye Ice Fishing Contest out of Hogan’s Hut, Stow from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Entry fee $30; Junior anglers age 15 and under, $15.
Canceled
Feb. 17-20 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. Go to niagarafishingexpo.com for more information.
