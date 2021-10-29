Outdoors calendar: Free fishing day Nov. 11 honors veterans

Oct. 31-Nov. 30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda and John White wildlife management areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.

Oct. 31 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Nov. 1 – Leftover Deer Management Permits become available at license-issuing agents around the state.

Nov. 1 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda (Eldredge Club), starting at 7 p.m. Tony Scime will give a recap of the 2020 diary study.

Nov. 2 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester. First Tuesday of every month.

Nov. 3 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 N. French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.