Outdoors calendar: Free fishing day Nov. 11 honors veterans
Steve Brzuszkiewicz perch Lake Erie Point Breeze

Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla showed off this catch of perch while fishing near Point Breeze in Lake Erie.

 Courtesy of Steve Brzuszkiewicz

Oct. 31-Nov. 30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda and John White wildlife management areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.

Oct. 31 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Nov. 1 – Leftover Deer Management Permits become available at license-issuing agents around the state.

Nov. 1 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda (Eldredge Club), starting at 7 p.m. Tony Scime will give a recap of the 2020 diary study.

Nov. 2 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester. First Tuesday of every month.

Nov. 3 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 N. French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.

Nov. 5 – DEC Facebook Live on Hunting Safety with Wildlife staff Jill Trunko and Katrina Talbot at 10 a.m. For a look at our last hunting presentation by Wildlife Biologist Jeremy Hurst, go to facebook.com/NYSDEC/videos/722935455772057

Nov. 5 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues every two weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Nov. 6-19 – Crossbow season in the Southern Zone.

Nov. 7 – Tim Wittek Memorial Musky Tournament for Niagara Musky Association members. Contact Scott Kitchen at 939-0006 to register.

Nov. 7 – Final day of the Western Zone duck season’s first half.

Nov. 9 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at the Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, at 7:30 p.m. The topic will be water trapping.

Nov. 10 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 N. French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Final night of shooting.

Nov. 11 – Free fishing day in New York to honor veterans.

Nov. 11 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting to be held at the clubhouse of Southtowns Walleye Association, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 and 13 – Free active military/veteran waterfowl hunting days. Check dec.ny.gov for details.

Nov. 13 – Gorge-ous Gulls at Artpark State Park from 9  to 11 a.m. with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr. Register at buffaloaudubon.org.

Nov. 15 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m. This is a week early due to the opening of the regular big-game season.

Nov. 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Check with chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774 for meeting location.

Nov. 15 – Special informational meeting on Lake Erie wind turbine proposals at the Southtowns Walleye Association’s clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. southtownswalleye.org.

Nov. 19 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues every two weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Nov. 20 – Birding at the Erie Basin Marina from 9 to 11 a.m. with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr. Register at buffaloaudubon.org. Binoculars and spotting scopes are available. Donations accepted.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

