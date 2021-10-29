Outdoors calendar: Free fishing day Nov. 11 honors veterans

Oct. 31-Nov. 30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda and John White wildlife management areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.
Oct. 31 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Nov. 1 – Leftover Deer Management Permits become available at license-issuing agents around the state.
Nov. 1 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda (Eldredge Club), starting at 7 p.m. Tony Scime will give a recap of the 2020 diary study.
Nov. 2 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester. First Tuesday of every month.
Nov. 3 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 N. French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.
Nov. 5 – DEC Facebook Live on Hunting Safety with Wildlife staff Jill Trunko and Katrina Talbot at 10 a.m. For a look at our last hunting presentation by Wildlife Biologist Jeremy Hurst, go to facebook.com/NYSDEC/videos/722935455772057
Nov. 5 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues every two weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.
Nov. 6-19 – Crossbow season in the Southern Zone.
Nov. 7 – Tim Wittek Memorial Musky Tournament for Niagara Musky Association members. Contact Scott Kitchen at 939-0006 to register.
Nov. 7 – Final day of the Western Zone duck season’s first half.
Nov. 9 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting at the Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, at 7:30 p.m. The topic will be water trapping.
Nov. 10 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 N. French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Final night of shooting.
Nov. 11 – Free fishing day in New York to honor veterans.
Nov. 11 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting to be held at the clubhouse of Southtowns Walleye Association, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 11 and 13 – Free active military/veteran waterfowl hunting days. Check dec.ny.gov for details.
Nov. 13 – Gorge-ous Gulls at Artpark State Park from 9 to 11 a.m. with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr. Register at buffaloaudubon.org.
Nov. 15 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m. This is a week early due to the opening of the regular big-game season.
Nov. 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Check with chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774 for meeting location.
Nov. 15 – Special informational meeting on Lake Erie wind turbine proposals at the Southtowns Walleye Association’s clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. southtownswalleye.org.
Nov. 19 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues every two weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.
Nov. 20 – Birding at the Erie Basin Marina from 9 to 11 a.m. with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr. Register at buffaloaudubon.org. Binoculars and spotting scopes are available. Donations accepted.
