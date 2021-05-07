Outdoors calendar for May: Turkey season, fishing tournaments get going

Through May 31 – Regular wild turkey season continues for upstate New York. Bearded birds only. Two birds per season but only one per day. www.dec.ny.gov.

May 7-16 – Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby continues. $15,000 for largest salmon and $30,000 in other prizes. www.loc.org.

May 8-14 – Wilson Harbor Salmon Slam and $1K a Day event for seven days as a preliminary warm up to the Wilson Harbor Invitational set for May 15-16. Check out http://greatlakesspecialevents.com/whi.html for details.

May 11 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting to be held at 12580 Jennings Road, Lawtons starting at 7:30 p.m. Topic/demo will be “Show us your favorite trap” and Nuisance Trapping (cage, test, license). For more information call Patti at 337-2556.

May 13 – Evening bird hike at Amherst State Park with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations accepted. To register, contact info@audubon.org. For more info, call 585-457-3228.