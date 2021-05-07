Outdoors calendar for May: Turkey season, fishing tournaments get going

Through May 31 – Regular wild turkey season continues for upstate New York. Bearded birds only. Two birds per season but only one per day. www.dec.ny.gov.
May 7-16 – Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby continues. $15,000 for largest salmon and $30,000 in other prizes. www.loc.org.
May 8-14 – Wilson Harbor Salmon Slam and $1K a Day event for seven days as a preliminary warm up to the Wilson Harbor Invitational set for May 15-16. Check out http://greatlakesspecialevents.com/whi.html for details.
May 11 – Erie County Trappers Association monthly meeting to be held at 12580 Jennings Road, Lawtons starting at 7:30 p.m. Topic/demo will be “Show us your favorite trap” and Nuisance Trapping (cage, test, license). For more information call Patti at 337-2556.
May 13 – Evening bird hike at Amherst State Park with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations accepted. To register, contact info@audubon.org. For more info, call 585-457-3228.
May 15-16 – Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament. Two single days with an option for combined prizes. http://greatlakesspecialevents.com/whi.html for details.
May 15 – NY Kayak Bass Federation tournament on Cuba Lake (western schedule). www.nykbf.com.
May 15 – Warbler Walk at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew starting at 9 a.m. Preregister by calling 683-5959.
May 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. For location, contact Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
May 19 – Tonawandas Sportsmen’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton will be starting a 2-man blind partner .410 Skeet League (10 rounds), ending July 18. There is a signup sheet posted at the club or contact Fred Rexford at FredRexford@aol.com.
May 19 – Tonawandas Sportsmen’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton will be starting a 2-man blind partner Trap League (10 rounds), ending July 18. There is a signup sheet posted at the club or contact Jim Cagney at JimCagney11@roadrunner.com.
May 20 – DEC’s Virtual Angler Outreach Meeting for Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River from 7 to 8:30 p.m. To access the meeting, go to: http://on.ny.gov/reg9fishmeeting.
May 21 – Erie Canal Open for navigation.
May 22 – Sun Life Marina Bass Contests begin. 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. out of Safe Harbor in Buffalo. Entry is $70 for two-person team.
May 22-28 – National Safe Boating Week
May 24 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Town of Lockport municipal building, Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport.
May 27 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee starting at 7 p.m. Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
May 29 – 4th Annual Catfishing Tournament out of Snow’s Marina, Irving hosted by Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, 11158 Route 20, Irving. Register at the shop. $200 for two-person teams. 60 team limit.
May 29 – Bald Eagle Marina Tournament Series Event No. 1. www.facebook.com/BaldEagleTournamentSeries.
May 29 – Bike the Buffalo Waterfront at Buffalo Harbor State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at 549-1050.
May 29-30 – ASA Qualifier Archery Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Cost to qualify is $25. Shooting times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, 9 a.m. on Sunday. Please arrive at least 45 minutes before shooting time. To preregister, contact John Floriano at 725-5822. For more info contact Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
May 30 – Deadline to register for the Niagara County Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament with no late fee. Tournament is June 4-5 out of Wilson and Olcott. www.lakeontarioproam.net.
May 30 – Statewide muskellunge season opens (except for Great Lakes). Minimum size is 40 inches and 1 fish per day.
June 1 – Niagara Musky Association In-Person monthly meeting at Sheridan Park, 900 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda in Shelter No. 3. 6 p.m. hotdogs; 7 p.m. meeting.
Canceled
July 15-25 – 30th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby has been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for July 7-17, 2022.
