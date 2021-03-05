Outdoors calendar for March: Archery leagues get going

March 7 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge Street, West Falls (Mike Cummings at 655-5030). Sign up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Dave Neely at 536-4268); and Collins Conservation, (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.

March 7 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.

March 14– Winter 3-D Team Archery League at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Call Jerry Gorski at 698-3008. Sign up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other competing clubs include Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Dave Neely at 536-4268); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.