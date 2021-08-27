Outdoors calendar: Fishing derbies, archery and trap shoots and more

Sept. 12 – Allied Sportsmen 4th Annual All Deer Archery Hunting Tune Up, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. $12 per round. 15 deer 3-D targets out to 35 yards under various hunting scenarios. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Sept. 12 – Second annual Archery Flea Market at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Bring your used archery equipment for sale or trade. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Sept. 18 – 3F Club Youth Mentor Pheasant Hunt, 904 Swann Road, Youngstown. Only 20 openings available. For junior hunters ages 12 to 18. Cost if $45. For more info call Dale Shank at 417-1470 or 791-3809.

Sept. 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. For meeting location contact Bob Cinelli, Chairman at 860-9774.

Sept. 22 – Virtual Waterfowl Meeting with DEC from 7 to 9 p.m. It will include updates on programs at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Tonawanda, Oak Orchard, Northern Montezuma, and Braddock Bay WMAs, including drawdown schedules and hunt program news. Log on through https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24442.html.