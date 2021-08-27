Outdoors calendar: Fishing derbies, archery and trap shoots and more

Aug. 20-Sept. 6 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby through Labor Day, Sept. 6. $25,000 Grand Prize for the largest salmon. Nearly $70,000 in cash prizes. loc.org.
Aug. 20-Sept. 5 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for adults and junior fishermen. Niagara, Erie, and Orleans counties. Check out fishodyssey.net. New rules this year using a Fishing Chaos app through your phone. Length determines winners. For more info call 282-8993 Ext. 303.
Aug. 29 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Aug. 31 – Open Trap Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Sept. 1 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact information Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Sept. 1 – Nuisance Canada Goose early season through Sept. 25 for most of New York. For more info check out dec.ny.gov.
Sept. 1 – Squirrel season opens in much of New York. For more info check out dec.ny.gov.
Sept. 5 – Final Day, Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby. Arrangements are being made to hold the awards ceremony at the NYPA Wildlife Festival on Sept. 25. fishodyssey.net
Sept. 6 – Final day, Lake Ontario Counties Fall Derby. Awards ceremony to take place at 3 p.m. at Capt. Jack’s, Sodus Point. loc.org.
Sept. 7 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association general meeting at Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester starting at 7 p.m. lakeontariocharterboatassociation.com.
Sept. 8 – 3-D Archery Shoots (15 Target) every Wednesday at the Evans Rod & Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Evans, starting at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under shoot free. Contact information Jerry Gorski for more info at 549-7251. Shooting will continue through Sept. 29.
Sept. 9 – Erie County Federations of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Springville Field and Stream, Springville, starting at 7 p.m. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting at North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers will be club members Scott Rohe and Wade Rowcliffe discussing fall and winter techniques in area tributaries.
Sept. 11 – 12th Annual Women Conquering Outdoors Adventures at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 8:30 a.m. Register by Sept. 1. Call Colleen Gaskill for more info cat 628-9023.
Sept. 11 – First Responders Fishing Day, sponsored by the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY. Held out of all NY harbors in Lake Erie from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Picnic to follow at the SWA clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 2 p.m. Fish fry included. Call Steve Haak at 225-0229 for more info.
Sept. 11 – Birding the Beaver Pond with Buffalo Audubon and naturalist Tom Kerr from 9 to 11 a.m. At Beaver Meadow, 1610 Welch Road, N. Java. $10 nonmembers, $8 members. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.
Sept. 11 – Early bear season opens in several Southeastern Wildlife Management Units in regions 3 and 4. For more info check out dec.ny.gov.
Sept. 12 – Allied Sportsmen 4th Annual All Deer Archery Hunting Tune Up, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. $12 per round. 15 deer 3-D targets out to 35 yards under various hunting scenarios. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Sept. 12 – Second annual Archery Flea Market at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Bring your used archery equipment for sale or trade. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
Sept. 18 – 3F Club Youth Mentor Pheasant Hunt, 904 Swann Road, Youngstown. Only 20 openings available. For junior hunters ages 12 to 18. Cost if $45. For more info call Dale Shank at 417-1470 or 791-3809.
Sept. 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting starting at 6 p.m. For meeting location contact Bob Cinelli, Chairman at 860-9774.
Sept. 22 – Virtual Waterfowl Meeting with DEC from 7 to 9 p.m. It will include updates on programs at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Tonawanda, Oak Orchard, Northern Montezuma, and Braddock Bay WMAs, including drawdown schedules and hunt program news. Log on through https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24442.html.
Sept. 25 – Pheasants Forever Chapter 843 “Bob Osborn Youth Day” at 11171 Alley Road, Alden. Registration at 7:45 a.m. Learning stations, archery, trap shooting, air rifle range and live pheasant hunt all starts at 8:30 a.m. Limited to 30 youth and their adult guardian. Free. Call Tim Snyder at 585-409-9821 or Tom Kelsey at 585-993-6120.