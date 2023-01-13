Outdoors calendar: Final day to submit nominations for NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame is Jan. 31

Jan. 13-March 15 – Captain Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby. 10295 Main St., Clarence, for registering. Entry fee is $20. Eight species categories. For more information, call Steve Hawkins at 407-3021. https://captbobsoutdoors.com.

Jan. 15 – Final day, South Area Canada goose season.

Jan. 15 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Wood and Brook located at 13712 Genesee St., Alden. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.

Jan. 15 – Winter trap shooting continues at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

Jan. 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott, starting at 6 p.m. For more info, call Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Jan. 17 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

Jan. 17-18 – 3-F Club Indoor Archery Scratch League at 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, every Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m. for nonmembers (members can shoot anytime). Unlimited shoot ahead or behind. Contact Ryan Lucas at 628-8194 or Dave Cosgrove at 946-6625. Will run for eight weeks.

Jan. 19 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor 3D Archery Shoot at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822. Continues through March 30.

Jan. 19 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 735, 35 Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Program will be “Wet Fly Swing.” New Members welcome. They teach fly fishing.

Jan. 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, 7 p.m. Guest speakers will be Capt. Craig Sleeman, a local skipper and a member of the National Walleye Tour in 2022 and Capt. Mike Yarema who also fishes the NWT circuit. southtownswalleye.com

Jan. 20 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com.

Jan. 21-22 – Wolcottsville/Akron Gun Show at the Wolcottsville Fire Company, 6337 Wolcottsville Road, Akron, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5 admission. nfgshows.com.

Jan. 22 – Winter trap shooting at Hartland Conservation Club, Orangeport Road, Gasport, starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. Open to the public. Call 772-7390 for more info.

Jan. 22 – Niagara Frontier Winter 3-D Archery League at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign-in times are from 8 a.m. to noon. Five different clubs will be involved, rotating each week. For more information, call John Floriano at 725-5822 or Dan at 680-2519.

Jan. 23 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Town Hall, Dysinger and Beattie, Lockport, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 31 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 – Final day for submitting nominations to the NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame. nysohof.org.

