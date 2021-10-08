Outdoors calendar: Final day for regular inland trout fishing is Oct. 15

Oct. 8-Nov. 30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John White Wildlife Management Areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.
Oct. 8-14 – Fall wild turkey season in the Northern Zone. Dec.ny.gov
Oct. 9-10 – WNY Youth Pheasant Hunt weekend for junior hunters 12 to 15 years old. Must be accompanied by a licensed adult.
Oct. 9-11 – Youth Firearms Deer and Bear Hunt weekend. Junior hunters 12 to 15 years old are eligible. Must be accompanied by a licensed adult.
Oct. 10 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Oct. 12 – Second Amendment forEver monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers will be John Ottaviano, candidate for Niagara County Court Judge, and Shawn Foti, candidate for Niagara County Legislature 14th District. Meeting is free and open to the public.
Oct. 13 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.
Oct. 13-22 – Big game crossbow season in the Northern Zone.
Oct. 15 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program continues every two weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit tenxshootingclub.com.
Oct. 15 – Final day, regular inland trout season. Catch and release will follow Oct. 16 through March 31, artificial lures only.
Oct. 16 – Pheasant season (regular) opens in Western New York.
Oct. 16 – Ducks and coots opens in the Western Zone.
Oct. 16-29 – Fall wild turkey season in the Southern Zone. Dec.ny.gov
Oct. 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. For location, contact Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
Oct. 21 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. southtownswalleye.org.
Oct. 22 – Buckhorn Island Owl Prowl with Buffalo Audubon from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register on the website at buffaloaudubon.org. For more info, call 585-457-3228.
Oct. 23 – Canada goose season opens in the South, West Central, East Central and Northeast areas. For complete dates and bag limits, check out dec.ny.gov.
Oct. 23 – Regular big-game season in the Northern Zone opens through Dec. 5.
Oct. 25 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport municipal building, Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 – Furbearer trapping season opens in WNY for raccoon, fox, skunk, coyote, opossum, and weasel, as well as certain areas for fisher and marten. For details, check out dec.ny.gov.
Oct. 27 – An Evening with Ed Marx with the Wildlands Network on the importance of the Allegany Wildlands from 7 to 8 p.m. with the WNY Land Conservancy. Register at https://www.wnylc.org/alleganywildlands. Free.
Oct. 30 – Cazenovia Park Owl Prowl with Buffalo Audubon from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register on the website at buffaloaudubon.org. For more info, call 585-457-3228.