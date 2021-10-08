Outdoors calendar: Final day for regular inland trout fishing is Oct. 15

Oct. 8-Nov. 30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John White Wildlife Management Areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.

Oct. 8-14 – Fall wild turkey season in the Northern Zone. Dec.ny.gov

Oct. 9-10 – WNY Youth Pheasant Hunt weekend for junior hunters 12 to 15 years old. Must be accompanied by a licensed adult.

Oct. 9-11 – Youth Firearms Deer and Bear Hunt weekend. Junior hunters 12 to 15 years old are eligible. Must be accompanied by a licensed adult.

Oct. 10 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Oct. 12 – Second Amendment forEver monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers will be John Ottaviano, candidate for Niagara County Court Judge, and Shawn Foti, candidate for Niagara County Legislature 14th District. Meeting is free and open to the public.