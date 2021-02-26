Outdoors calendar, Feb. 28-March 21: Archery league forming and more

Feb. 28 – Final day, small game hunting for cottontail rabbit, squirrel, pheasant (in the Southern Tier) and ruffed grouse. dec.ny.gov
Feb. 28 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Call Chris Hogan at 628-4023 for more info. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Dave Neely at 536-4268); and West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info contact the club rep.
Feb. 28 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
March 1 – Deadline for orders for the Friends of Reinstein Woods annual plant sale. Online orders may be placed at reinsteinwoods.org/plantsale/. For more info call 683-5959.
March 2 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association (LOCBA) monthly meeting at Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front Lane South, Rochester, starting at 7 p.m. lakeontariocharterboatassociation.com.
March 6 – Virtual Great Lakes Fishing Show from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. live streaming on Fish Hawk Electronics Facebook and YouTube with 20 different companies.
March 7 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls (Mike Cummings at 655-5030). Sign up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Dave Neely at 536-4268); and Collins Conservation, (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info contact the club rep.
March 7 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
March 14– Winter 3-D Team Archery League at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Call Jerry Gorski at 698-3008. Sign up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other competing clubs include Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Dave Neely at 536-4268); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info contact the club rep.
March 14 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
March 15 – Fishing seasons close for walleye, northern pike, tiger muskie and pickerel.
March 15 – Ice shanties must be removed from all waters.
March 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Maxwell Station, Olcott starting at 6 p.m. Call chairman Bob Cinelli at 860-9774 for more info.
March 16 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Spring Trap and Skeet leagues begin. Shooting on Tuesday and Sunday. Leagues end May 23. For more info call Ben Baker at 983-0026.
March 21– Winter 3-D Team Archery League at Glen-Coe Conservation Society, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood. Call Dave Neely at 536-4268.Sign up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info contact the club rep.
March 21 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North Forest Road, Amherst. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Cancellations
March 6 - Antique Fishing Tackle Collectible Show at the Elks in Lockport has been postponed.
March 11-14 – WNY Sport and Travel Expo has been canceled for 2021. New dates are March 10-13, 2022. https://eriepromotions.com/wny-sport-show/
