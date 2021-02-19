Outdoors calendar, Feb. 21-March 7: What's happening around Western New York

Feb. 21– Winter 3-D Team Archery League at Glen-Coe Conservation Society, 9869 Foote Road, Glenwood. Call Dave Neely at 536-4268. Sign up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030); and Collins Conservation (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
Feb. 21 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee St., Crittenden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Feb. 22 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at Lockport Town Hall, corner of Dysinger and Beattie, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.
Feb. 24 – Pistol Permit Class is offered online through Firearms Training of WNY. Cost is $75. 6 to 9 p.m. ftwny.com. For more info, call 903-2558.
Feb. 25 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Covid protocols in place.
Feb. 25 – 5K Cross-country Ski Race Series at Byrncliff in Varysburg starting at 7 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults, $10 scholastic. Call 585-535-7300 for more info.
Feb. 25 – Orvis Virtual Fly Tying 101 with fly-tying expert Tom Rosenbauer. Foam Bass Popper is the featured fly for this session. Starting at 8 p.m. Free. Register at subscribe.orvis.com/flytying101/
Feb. 25 – BOW in the Snow Session 5 on ice fishing. For women of all ages. Free. Sign up at surveygizmo.com/s3/6122193/BOW-Winter-2021-Registration
Feb. 27 – Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest hosted by the Niagara River Anglers Association from sunrise to 2 p.m. $20 entry fee. $20 NRAA membership. Sign up at Creek Road Bait and Tackle, Lewiston.
Feb. 27 – Family snowshoe hike at Reinstein Woods Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $15. Pre-registration required at reinsteinwoods.org/events.
Feb. 28 – Final day, small game hunting for cottontail rabbit, squirrel, pheasant (in the Southern Tier) and ruffed grouse. dec.ny.gov
Feb. 28 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Call Chris Hogan at 628-4023 for more info. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Dave Neely at 536-4268); and West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
Feb. 28 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
March 1 – Deadline for orders for the Friends of Reinstein Woods annual plant sale. Online orders may be placed at reinsteinwoods.org/plantsale/. For more info, call 683-5959.
March 2 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester, starting at 7 p.m. lakeontariocharterboatassociation.com.
March 7 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League at West Falls Conservation Society, 55 Bridge St., West Falls (Mike Cummings at 655-5030). Sign up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Dave Neely at 536-4268); and Collins Conservation, (Chris Hogan at 628-4023). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.
March 7 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.
Changes
March 15 – Fishing seasons close for walleye, northern pike, tiger muskie and pickerel.
March 15 – Ice shanties must be removed from all waters.
Cancellations
March 6 - Antique Fishing Tackle Collectible Show at the Elks in Lockport has been postponed.
March 11-14 – WNY Sport and Travel Expo has been canceled for 2021. New dates are March 10-13, 2022. eriepromotions.com/wny-sport-show/
Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.