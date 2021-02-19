Outdoors calendar, Feb. 21-March 7: What's happening around Western New York

Feb. 28 – Winter 3-D Team Archery League begins at Collins Conservation, 2636 Conger Road, Collins. Call Chris Hogan at 628-4023 for more info. Other competing clubs include Evans Rod and Gun Club (Jerry Gorski at 698-3008); Glen-Coe Conservation Society (Dave Neely at 536-4268); and West Falls Conservation Society (Mike Cummings at 655-5030). Cost is $10 per week for 13 weeks. For more info, contact the club rep.

Feb. 28 – Niagara Region 3-D Outdoor Archery League at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Sign in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Masks required. 15 targets with known distances. All classes can use adjustable sights. Walk-on shooters welcome. No food available. For more info, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Marty Handley at 870-2653.

March 1 – Deadline for orders for the Friends of Reinstein Woods annual plant sale. Online orders may be placed at reinsteinwoods.org/plantsale/. For more info, call 683-5959.

March 2 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S., Rochester, starting at 7 p.m. lakeontariocharterboatassociation.com.