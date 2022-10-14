Outdoors calendar: Fall wild turkey season opens Saturday

Oct. 14-30 – Oak Orchard River Fall Brawl. Sign up at Route 18 Tackle, 4447 Roosevelt Highway, Holley. For more info, call 585-615-0229.

Oct. 14-Nov. 18 – Early big game archery season for the Southern Zone. Crossbow is Nov. 5-18.

Oct. 15-28 – Fall wild turkey season in the Southern Zone.

Oct. 16 – October Slamfest Bass Tournament to benefit the University of Buffalo Bassmasters Club. Entry fee is $150. Up to three people per boat. Registration opens at 6 a.m. Fishing is 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 85% payback.

Oct. 16 – Fall trap league at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This will be a 10-week, 300-target league. Shooting sign-up times are 9 a.m.-noon Sundays and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 335-4111 for more info. Final day is Oct. 20.

Oct. 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, starting at 6 p.m. Contact Frank Campbell for more info at 523-0013.

Oct. 18 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks.

Oct. 19 – Doubles trap league at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6 to 9 p.m. Shooting also will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Oct. 20 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s general membership meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 – Ten X Shooting Club Junior Shooting Program for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night, which includes ammo. Membership not required. For more info visit tenxshootingclub.com. Next session is set for Nov. 4.

Oct. 22-Dec. 4 – Northern Zone regular deer season.

Oct. 24 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport Municipal Building, corner of Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 5-18 – Southern Zone crossbow season.

Nov. 10 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting, to be held at Southtowns Walleye, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

