Outdoors calendar: Fall wild turkey season opens in Northern Zone

Oct. 1-Nov. 30 – Trapping permit applications are available for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda and John White Wildlife Management Areas. Pick up at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 585-948-5182.
Oct. 1-14 – Fall wild turkey season in the Northern Zone. Dec.ny.gov
Oct. 2-3 – Youth waterfowl hunt in the Western Zone for junior hunters ages 12 to 15 years of age. Must be accompanied by a licensed adult.
Oct. 3 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Oct. 3 – Gun and knife show at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Route 98, Alexander, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 100 tables. Check out nfgshows.com for more info.
Oct. 5 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Oct. 5 – Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Rod and Gun Club, 658 Bay Front S, Rochester (first Tuesday of every month).
Oct. 6 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Non-members are welcome. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.
Oct. 7 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Hawkeye Bowmen, 13300 Clinton St., Marilla, starting at 7 p.m. Board meets at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 – Owl Prowl at North Tonawanda Audubon Preserve, Raymond and Birch streets, North Tonawanda, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. $8 for Buffalo Audubon members; $10 for nonmembers. Call 585-457-3228 for details on registering.
Oct. 9 – SUNY ESF Autism Awareness Bass Tournament from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Onondaga Lake. Up to three on a boat. Entry fee is $75 per boat with a $5 lunker fee per angler. Sign up at 6 a.m. on Oct. 9 at the Honeywell launch. Message Alex Gauld on Facebook if questions.
Oct. 9-10 – WNY Youth Pheasant Hunt Weekend for junior hunters ages 12 to 15 years of age. Must be accompanied by a licensed adult.
Oct. 9-11 – Youth firearms deer and bear hunt weekend. Junior hunters ages 12 to 15 years of age are eligible. You must be accompanied by a licensed adult.
Oct. 10 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Oct. 12 – Second Amendment for Ever monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers will be John Ottaviano, candidate for Niagara County Court Judge and Shawn Foti, candidate for Niagara County Legislature 14th District. Meeting is free and open to the public.
Oct. 12 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.
Oct. 13 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Nonmembers are welcome. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.
Oct. 13-22 – Big game crossbow season in the Northern Zone.
Oct. 15 – Ten X Shooting Club junior shooting program continues every two weeks for ages 9 to 20. Club is located at 853 Ransom Road, Lancaster. First-time shooters arrive at 6 p.m. for instruction. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Air rifles for 9 and up; .22lr for ages 12-20. Everything is provided by the club. Cost is $5 per night. If shooting .22lr, an additional $5 or bring your own ammo. Membership not required. For more info, visit www.tenxshootingclub.com.
Oct. 15 – Final day, regular inland trout season. Catch and release will follow Oct. 16 through March 31, artificial lures only.
Oct. 16 – Pheasant season opens in Western New York.
Oct. 16 – Ducks and coots opens in the Western Zone.
Oct. 16-29 – Fall wild turkey season in the Southern Zone. Dec.ny.gov
Oct. 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. For location, contact Bob Cinelli at 860-9774.
Oct. 23 – Canada goose season opens in the South, West Central, East Central and Northeast areas. For complete dates and bag limits, visit dec.ny.gov.
Oct. 25 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport municipal building, Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 – Furbearer trapping season opens in Western New York for raccoon, fox, skunk, coyote, opossum and weasel, as well as certain areas for fisher and marten. For details, check out dec.ny.gov.