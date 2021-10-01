Outdoors calendar: Fall wild turkey season opens in Northern Zone

Oct. 10 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Oct. 12 – Second Amendment for Ever monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers will be John Ottaviano, candidate for Niagara County Court Judge and Shawn Foti, candidate for Niagara County Legislature 14th District. Meeting is free and open to the public.

Oct. 12 – Open trap shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public through October. Instruction available. For more info, call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Oct. 13 – Crossbow shooting at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Weekly shooting on Wednesday only from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Nonmembers are welcome. Dedicated premium quality crossbow target provided. First come, first served. Through Nov. 10.

Oct. 13-22 – Big game crossbow season in the Northern Zone.